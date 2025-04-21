$41.400.01
Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
16 500 families bought housing under the state mortgage program: who received credit most often in the last week

Kyiv • UNN

During the operation of the "eOselya" program, 16,517 Ukrainian families received housing loans for 27.151 billion UAH. Last week, 94 loans were issued for 183.7 million UAH.

16 500 families bought housing under the state mortgage program: who received credit most often in the last week

16.5 thousand Ukrainian families bought housing under the affordable mortgage program "eOselia", the Ministry of Economy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

In total, throughout the entire duration of the affordable mortgage program "eOselia", 16,517 Ukrainian families have become homeowners. The total amount of received loans is UAH 27.151 billion

- the ministry reported.

This year, as indicated, 1,677 Ukrainians have already joined the "eOselia" program, which has been operating since October 2022, to purchase their own housing - for over UAH 3 billion.

According to reports, only last week 94 loans were issued for UAH 183.7 million, among which 3% loans were received by:

  • 34 military personnel and law enforcement officers;
    • 7 medical workers;
      • 4 teachers;
        • 3 scientists.

          7% loans were received by:

          • 35 Ukrainians without their own housing;
            • 8 IDPs;
              • 3 veterans.

                By property type, 54 Ukrainians received loans for housing on the primary market, including 15 objects under construction, and 40 loans were issued for housing on the secondary market.

                What the program entails

                The program, as indicated by the Ministry of Economy, "has flexible conditions, a low mortgage interest rate, and is oriented towards modern realities". Military and law enforcement personnel, medical workers, teachers, scientists, and their family members can receive loans at a preferential rate of 3%, while for combatants, veterans, IDPs, and other citizens without housing, the mortgage rate is 7%.

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

                SocietyReal Estate Finance
                Ukraine
