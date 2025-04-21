16 500 families bought housing under the state mortgage program: who received credit most often in the last week

16.5 thousand Ukrainian families bought housing under the affordable mortgage program "eOselia", the Ministry of Economy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

In total, throughout the entire duration of the affordable mortgage program "eOselia", 16,517 Ukrainian families have become homeowners. The total amount of received loans is UAH 27.151 billion - the ministry reported.

This year, as indicated, 1,677 Ukrainians have already joined the "eOselia" program, which has been operating since October 2022, to purchase their own housing - for over UAH 3 billion.

According to reports, only last week 94 loans were issued for UAH 183.7 million, among which 3% loans were received by:

34 military personnel and law enforcement officers;

7 medical workers;

4 teachers;

3 scientists.

7% loans were received by:

35 Ukrainians without their own housing;

8 IDPs;

3 veterans.

By property type, 54 Ukrainians received loans for housing on the primary market, including 15 objects under construction, and 40 loans were issued for housing on the secondary market.

What the program entails

The program, as indicated by the Ministry of Economy, "has flexible conditions, a low mortgage interest rate, and is oriented towards modern realities". Military and law enforcement personnel, medical workers, teachers, scientists, and their family members can receive loans at a preferential rate of 3%, while for combatants, veterans, IDPs, and other citizens without housing, the mortgage rate is 7%.