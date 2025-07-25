New bill on NABU and SAP: Zelenskyy revealed the criterion for polygraph testing

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the new bill on the work of NABU and SAP, which was registered by the President in the Verkhovna Rada the day before, provides for a lie detector test for persons who have relatives from Russia. He stated this during a conversation with journalists on Friday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

We have prepared a bill based on the main principles of independence of anti-corruption bodies. There are new norms in this bill that protect against the influence of the Russian Federation, primarily through cases that occurred with some representatives of NABU. This includes a lie detector for all employees of anti-corruption bodies, law enforcement agencies, including the National Police and the SBI, who have relatives from Russia or in Russia. - the President stated.

He indicated that the proposal is that they will undergo a lie detector test once every two years. "All law enforcement officers and all anti-corruption officials must be on equal terms," the President added.

Addition

The bill introduced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to strengthen the powers of NABU and SAP provides for mandatory polygraph testing for NABU employees. NABU explained that the polygraph test is proposed to be conducted not by the SBU, but by the NABU Internal Control Department, which is common practice.

Recall

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's bill to strengthen the powers of NABU and SAP will be considered by parliament at the next plenary session.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that he had approved the text of a new bill to strengthen law and order, the independence of anti-corruption bodies, and protection from Russian influence.