Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

New 20-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being put into circulation: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The NBU is putting into circulation modified 20-hryvnia banknotes. They feature the patriotic slogan "GLORY TO UKRAINE! GLORY TO THE HEROES!".

New 20-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being put into circulation: details

The National Bank of Ukraine is introducing modified 20-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!", the NBU announced on Thursday, writes UNN.

The slogan "GLORY TO UKRAINE! GLORY TO THE HEROES!" is now also on 20-hryvnia banknotes! Today, as part of a planned issue, we are introducing modified 20-hryvnia banknotes into circulation.

- noted the NBU.

The patriotic slogan is located in the upper right part on the reverse side of these banknotes. Accordingly, all other design and security elements of these banknotes correspond to 20-hryvnia banknotes of the 2018 design.

From August 21, 2025, the NBU will provide modified banknotes to banks and CIT companies for their subsequent issuance to clients and to replace worn, damaged, and withdrawn banknotes from cash circulation.

"Citizens do not need to specifically exchange 20-hryvnia banknotes of the previous design for modified banknotes. They will circulate along with other banknotes of corresponding denominations from previous years of issue," the NBU reported.

Julia Shramko

SocietyFinance
Hryvnia
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine