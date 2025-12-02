$42.340.08
December 2, 12:35 PM • 17262 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
The Netherlands to close centers for Ukrainian refugees in 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The Netherlands plans to close centers for Ukrainian refugees in 2027, when the EU's temporary protection status expires. Around 135,000 Ukrainians will have to provide for their own housing and medical care.

The Netherlands to close centers for Ukrainian refugees in 2027

The Netherlands plans to close centers for Ukrainian refugees in 2027, when the EU's temporary protection expires, and Ukrainians will have to take care of housing and medical care themselves. This is reported by the publication Dutch News, according to UNN.

Details

Dutch Housing Minister Mona Keijzer announced that the government intends to close housing facilities created for Ukrainian refugees "as soon as possible" after the EU's temporary protection expires in 2027.

According to government plans, about 135,000 Ukrainians currently living in the Netherlands will receive three-year residence permits starting in March 2027. At the same time, they will have to provide themselves with housing and medical care.

Critics note that the proposed model is not well thought out and does not take into account the current housing shortage in the country.

Perhaps Keijzer has a magic word that will allow all these people to suddenly find housing on the open market. If not, then this letter is just empty words

- said Bart Dikkeschei from Heroyam, an agency that helps Ukrainians settle in the Netherlands.

Currently, about 75% of Ukrainians in the Netherlands live in specialized housing facilities created by the government over the past three years. Critics argue that they will not be able to find other housing due to the shortage of real estate in the country.

Keijzer emphasized that "government housing should be eliminated as soon as possible," and funding for municipalities should be stopped.

Although two-thirds of Ukrainians are employed, and last year they contributed 3.5 billion euros to the country's economy, a "significant part" of them will be able to claim social assistance, the minister admitted.

Recall

It was previously reported that Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands will receive special status in 2027.

