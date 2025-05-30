Negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU: Shmyhal announced the approval of negotiating positions for two more clusters
Kyiv • UNN
The government has approved negotiating positions for clusters 2 and 6 for Ukraine's accession to the EU. Cluster 2 concerns the internal market, and cluster 6 concerns foreign policy.
The government today decided to approve the negotiating positions for cluster 2 and cluster 6 within the framework of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Friday following a government meeting, UNN writes.
Today we are considering and approving the negotiating positions for Cluster 2 "Internal Market" and Cluster 6 "External Relations"
According to him, these are official documents that contain Ukrainian proposals, outline priorities and obligations regarding future membership:
- the second cluster covers key areas of the functioning of the EU Single Market. In particular, the free movement of goods and services, labor and capital, competition rules and consumer protection. This is what Ukrainian business and all Ukrainians need;
- the sixth cluster concerns foreign policy, security and defense. This includes, among other things, our contribution to the secure future of a united Europe and the protection of the continent from the Russian threat.
"It is important that the European Commission shares our optimism, and is already set to open negotiations on Cluster 1 in June," Shmyhal stressed.
He recalled the "ambitious goal for 2025" - to open all six negotiating clusters with the EU on a parallel basis.