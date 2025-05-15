Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul regarding a ceasefire have been postponed to the afternoon of May 15. This is reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.

Details

This statement was made by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova. She stated that this was done at the initiative of the Turkish side.

More details are not yet available.

Context

On Friday, May 15, the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul. The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, stated that the Russians are allegedly " настроєні на серйозні переговори " and " готові до серйозної роботи ".

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not come to Istanbul for negotiations. Instead, he sent a Russian delegation headed by Vladimir Medinsky.

Recall

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, arrived in Turkey. He will take part in negotiations together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Before that, Volodymyr Zelenskyy On May 11, he stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.