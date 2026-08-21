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"Nebenzya is lying for a reason": the CCD responded to statements about mobilization in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

CPC Head Andrii Kovalenko said that people are being detained in Russia and forced to sign contracts. Russians are leaving en masse for neighboring countries.

"Nebenzya is lying for a reason": the CCD responded to statements about mobilization in Russia
Photo: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, commented on the statement by the Permanent Representative of the russian federation to the UN regarding mobilization in russia. He wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, Nebenzya is lying "not for no reason" and is trying to deceive not only Ukrainians and the entire world, but also Russians who are attempting to leave the country.

He does not say that the intensification of covert mobilization is already underway in the russian federation, with people being detained and forced to sign contracts. This phenomenon will become increasingly widespread, and whether putin announces mobilization at the beginning of October will depend on its scale

- the head of the CCD said in the post.

He added that an influx of Russians is already being observed in Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, where they are going in anticipation of problems and possible risks related to the mobilization of men.

Context

The Permanent Representative of russia to the UN, vasily nebenzya, stated that the russian authorities do not plan a new mass mobilization after the elections to the State Duma.

Reminder

The russian dictator, vladimir putin, plans to carry out an additional rapid mobilization of several hundred thousand Russians by the end of the year after the so-called elections, plus the same number for the following year. Ukraine, meanwhile, is preparing to make it as difficult as possible for russia to implement such plans.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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