Near Poltava, an 11-year-old boy on a quad bike crashed into a tree: two children in the hospital
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Lanna, Poltava district, an 11-year-old boy on a Mikilon Hardy quad bike collided with a tree. The driver and passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries, and the police have opened criminal proceedings.
In the Poltava region, an 11-year-old boy got behind the wheel of a quad bike and had an accident, the driver and his passenger, also 11 years old, suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized, police have opened criminal proceedings, reported on Saturday in the GUNP in the region, writes UNN.
Details
The accident occurred on May 16 at about 18:15 in the village of Lanna, Poltava district. According to preliminary investigation, an 11-year-old local resident, driving a Mikilon Hardy quad bike, collided with a tree while driving.
As a result of the accident, the driver and his passenger - also an 11-year-old boy - suffered severe bodily injuries and were hospitalized
On the fact of violation of traffic safety rules, the police investigation unit has initiated criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 286 - violation of traffic safety rules, which resulted in serious bodily harm; Article 287 - admission to driving a vehicle by a person who does not have the right to drive a vehicle.
