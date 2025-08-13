$41.430.02
Near Dobropillia, small groups of Russians penetrated beyond the first line of defense, their elimination is underway - OSOU "Dnipro"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Small Russian assault groups infiltrated through the first line of Ukrainian defense near Dobropillia. An operation to push them out and destroy them, involving reserves, is currently underway.

Near Dobropillia, small groups of Russians penetrated beyond the first line of defense, their elimination is underway - OSOU "Dnipro"

Near Dobropillia, small Russian assault groups managed to infiltrate the first line of Ukrainian defense. These groups are currently being pushed back and destroyed, said Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the OSOUV "Dnipro", on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

Reserves are currently involved to contain and destroy the Russians in Dobropillia. Work is underway to destroy them, competent forces have been involved. Although the very fact that such a situation arose is quite unpleasant

 - Tregubov emphasized.

The spokesman stressed that the Russians resorted to the tactic of infiltrating small assault groups, as they had already done in the Kupyansk direction.

The situation with pushing back enemy groups is changing, although we would like it to be faster. They used this tactic in the Kupyansk direction, and there the Oskil River was an obstacle for them. They could not cross it, they were destroyed. Therefore, small groups began to penetrate, they accumulated there, then began to act. Now they have repeated this, only instead of Oskil, they have the first line of Ukrainian troops. Thanks to drones and infantry attacks, they accumulated a group. Now the task is to destroy this group. All of it operates behind our first line 

- Tregubov noted.

He also added that the Russians are currently trying to encircle Pokrovsk from two sides. Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the enemy despite his numerical superiority.

Constant battles are ongoing around Pokrovsk, the enemy is trying to encircle the city from two sides - from the north and south-east, and at the same time from the south and south-west. In both directions, all efforts are aimed at destroying as many Russians as possible and repelling these attacks. Given the numerical superiority of the enemy - it is not easy

- Tregubov reported.

Addition

The Russian side demands that Ukraine cede strategically important unoccupied territory in the Donetsk region. This will allow Russia to gain more favorable positions for a future offensive on the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that Donbas is a springboard for Russia's offensive, and its loss will open the way for further aggression. The issue of territories must be an integral part of security guarantees.

Pavlo Zinchenko

