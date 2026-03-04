Nazar Chepurnyi recognized by the NOC of Ukraine as the best athlete in February 2026

Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

The expert commission of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has chosen the winner of the traditional "Best Athlete of the Month" competition. In February, Nazar Chepurnyi was recognized as such an athlete - the winner of the World Cup stage in artistic gymnastics in the vault, which took place in the German city of Cottbus. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Nazar Chepurnyi is a participant in the 2024 Olympic Games, a two-time bronze medalist at the World Championships in the vault (2023, 2025).

Chepurnyi is also a European Champion in team competitions (2024), a two-time bronze medalist in the vault (2024, 2025), as well as a champion and silver medalist at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

In addition, he is a 3-time champion and silver medalist at the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival.

In 2025, he won the World Cup standings on parallel bars. In the 2025 competitive season, the athlete participated in 4 out of 6 World Cup stages and won 8 medals: 2 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze. After a bronze medal at the 2025 World Championships, the athlete was also recognized as Athlete of the Month. The vault is his calling card - stated in the message of the NOC of Ukraine.

