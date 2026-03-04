$43.450.22
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 29493 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 58486 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM • 48940 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 54740 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 53576 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 31056 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 27197 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 25341 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 35319 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Nazar Chepurnyi recognized by the NOC of Ukraine as the best athlete in February 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Nazar Chepurnyi became the best athlete of February according to the NOC of Ukraine. He won the World Cup stage in artistic gymnastics in the vault in Germany.

Nazar Chepurnyi recognized by the NOC of Ukraine as the best athlete in February 2026
Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

The expert commission of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has chosen the winner of the traditional "Best Athlete of the Month" competition. In February, Nazar Chepurnyi was recognized as such an athlete - the winner of the World Cup stage in artistic gymnastics in the vault, which took place in the German city of Cottbus. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

Nazar Chepurnyi is a participant in the 2024 Olympic Games, a two-time bronze medalist at the World Championships in the vault (2023, 2025).

Chepurnyi is also a European Champion in team competitions (2024), a two-time bronze medalist in the vault (2024, 2025), as well as a champion and silver medalist at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

In addition, he is a 3-time champion and silver medalist at the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival.

In 2025, he won the World Cup standings on parallel bars. In the 2025 competitive season, the athlete participated in 4 out of 6 World Cup stages and won 8 medals: 2 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze. After a bronze medal at the 2025 World Championships, the athlete was also recognized as Athlete of the Month. The vault is his calling card

- stated in the message of the NOC of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote about how Vladyslav Heraskevych spoke in the Verkhovna Rada session hall. The athlete publicly called for stripping Olympic champion Serhiy Bubka of the title Hero of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietySports
Verkhovna Rada
Germany