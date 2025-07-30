$41.800.02
July 29, 08:14 PM
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Nature's whims: what weather an active atmospheric front will bring to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3898 views

On Wednesday, July 30, unstable weather is expected in most of Ukraine due to an active atmospheric front. It will cause rains of varying intensity and a change in air masses, bringing fresher air to the west and north, while maintaining heat in the east.

On Wednesday, July 30, unstable weather will persist throughout most of Ukraine, determined by an active atmospheric front and a low-pressure field. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the front will cause rains of varying intensity (light in the west of the country, moderate in most regions, significant in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions) and will separate air masses with different properties (fresher air will spread behind it to the western, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions).

In the rest of the territory, a very warm air mass will remain, maintaining intense heat in the east and southeast. The wind in the Right Bank will be north-westerly, in the Left Bank south-easterly, 7-12 m/s, in most central regions during the day, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s.

- the report says.

It is indicated that the temperature in the western, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions will be 20-25°; in the rest of the territory during the day 26-31°, in the east and southeast of the country intense heat 35-38°.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, it will be cloudy, rainy, with possible thunderstorms. The air temperature will be 21-23°.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons and Paperback Book Day: what else is celebrated on July 3030.07.25, 06:30 • 1256 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukraine