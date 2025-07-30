Nature's whims: what weather an active atmospheric front will bring to Ukraine

On Wednesday, July 30, unstable weather will persist throughout most of Ukraine, determined by an active atmospheric front and a low-pressure field. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the front will cause rains of varying intensity (light in the west of the country, moderate in most regions, significant in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions) and will separate air masses with different properties (fresher air will spread behind it to the western, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions).

In the rest of the territory, a very warm air mass will remain, maintaining intense heat in the east and southeast. The wind in the Right Bank will be north-westerly, in the Left Bank south-easterly, 7-12 m/s, in most central regions during the day, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. - the report says.

It is indicated that the temperature in the western, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions will be 20-25°; in the rest of the territory during the day 26-31°, in the east and southeast of the country intense heat 35-38°.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, it will be cloudy, rainy, with possible thunderstorms. The air temperature will be 21-23°.

