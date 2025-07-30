$41.800.02
July 29, 08:14 PM • 10873 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 20326 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 22001 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 30839 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 40738 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 61834 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 137660 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 56966 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 71007 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 183578 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Tags
Authors
World Day Against Trafficking in Persons and Paperback Book Day: what else is celebrated on July 30 30 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

July 30 marks the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Paperback Book Day, and Father-in-Law's Day. Orthodox Christians honor the memory of the holy apostles Silas, Silvanus, and Andronicus.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons and Paperback Book Day: what else is celebrated on July 30

Today, July 30, marks the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons and Paperback Book Day. Christians also honor the holy "apostles of the seventy" Silas, Silvanus, Andronicus, and others, UNN reports.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Human trafficking is a crime from which neither men, nor women, nor children are safe. All of them can be used for forced labor as well as sexual exploitation. According to the International Labor Organization, 40 million people worldwide are victims of modern slavery. According to the famous abolitionist John Wesley, "slavery is a disgusting collection of all abominations that has no place in our world."

Paperback Book Day

A soft book cover is made of offset paper. It is designed to protect the book, its design, and also to provide some brief information about the author or the work itself. The first soft covers appeared in the 19th century. The advantages of a soft book cover are its flexibility and affordability. The disadvantage is a greater risk of damage and faster deterioration than with a hardcover book.

Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closed19.07.25, 10:54 • 370368 views

Father-in-Law's Day

For many women, a father-in-law is more than just a husband's father. He is a person who often becomes a mentor, friend, and part of the family. And this day is dedicated to him - an opportunity to say "thank you" for his support, wisdom, and care.

International Friendship Day

Sincere friendship in every person's life is hard to overestimate. But finding a true friend is very difficult and is considered good fortune, just as being a true friend to someone. This day is another opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of friendship, another chance to learn to be friends and appreciate loyalty.

Commemoration of the Holy Apostles Silas, Silvanus, Andronicus, and others

Even people who are not overly religious generally know that Jesus Christ had 12 apostles. But not everyone knows that Jesus, even earlier, before the Crucifixion and Resurrection, sent 70 of his disciples to preach the Gospel throughout the world. Silas, Silvanus, Andronicus, and their companions are also often called "Apostles of the Seventy." Thanks to the efforts of these people, the teaching of Jesus Christ quickly spread everywhere these holy men managed to set foot.

First OCU service took place in the caves of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra23.07.25, 16:43 • 6079 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society Culture