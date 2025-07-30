World Day Against Trafficking in Persons and Paperback Book Day: what else is celebrated on July 30 30 July 2025

Today, July 30, marks the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons and Paperback Book Day. Christians also honor the holy "apostles of the seventy" Silas, Silvanus, Andronicus, and others, UNN reports.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Human trafficking is a crime from which neither men, nor women, nor children are safe. All of them can be used for forced labor as well as sexual exploitation. According to the International Labor Organization, 40 million people worldwide are victims of modern slavery. According to the famous abolitionist John Wesley, "slavery is a disgusting collection of all abominations that has no place in our world."

Paperback Book Day

A soft book cover is made of offset paper. It is designed to protect the book, its design, and also to provide some brief information about the author or the work itself. The first soft covers appeared in the 19th century. The advantages of a soft book cover are its flexibility and affordability. The disadvantage is a greater risk of damage and faster deterioration than with a hardcover book.

Father-in-Law's Day

For many women, a father-in-law is more than just a husband's father. He is a person who often becomes a mentor, friend, and part of the family. And this day is dedicated to him - an opportunity to say "thank you" for his support, wisdom, and care.

International Friendship Day

Sincere friendship in every person's life is hard to overestimate. But finding a true friend is very difficult and is considered good fortune, just as being a true friend to someone. This day is another opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of friendship, another chance to learn to be friends and appreciate loyalty.

Commemoration of the Holy Apostles Silas, Silvanus, Andronicus, and others

Even people who are not overly religious generally know that Jesus Christ had 12 apostles. But not everyone knows that Jesus, even earlier, before the Crucifixion and Resurrection, sent 70 of his disciples to preach the Gospel throughout the world. Silas, Silvanus, Andronicus, and their companions are also often called "Apostles of the Seventy." Thanks to the efforts of these people, the teaching of Jesus Christ quickly spread everywhere these holy men managed to set foot.

