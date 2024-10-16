NATO seeks to introduce a single ammunition standard
Kyiv • UNN
The Alliance plans to standardize ammunition to simplify its use on the battlefield. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of this step and the need to further increase defense production.
The alliance is seeking to introduce a single common ammunition standard for all NATO member states to simplify their use on the battlefield if necessary. This was reported by Reuters, UNN.
Details
Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that NATO will make a new push for common ammunition standards.
It is not easy, but it is very important
He added that defense production needs to be further increased to ensure NATO's deterrence and defense.
The publication notes that the issue of a single standard for ammunition will be raised at a meeting of NATO defense ministers to be held in Brussels this week.
Currently, the basis for standardization is STANAG (Standardization Agreement), which ensures the compatibility of ammunition and artillery systems between NATO member states. However, since the 1960s, when the standards for artillery ammunition were adopted, 14 NATO member states have retained the right to deviate from them.
This is what led to market fragmentation and complicated supply chains.
Recall
A NATO member country has ordered nearly €300 million worth of artillery ammunition from Rheinmetall , including tens of thousands of artillery shells and hundreds of thousands of rocket fuel modules, which are scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2028.