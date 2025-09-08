NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit the United Kingdom on September 9 to participate in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. He will hold a series of bilateral meetings.
Tomorrow, September 9, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Great Britain, where he will take part in a meeting of the "Ramstein" group, UNN reports with reference to NATO.
The Secretary General (of NATO - ed.) will hold a series of bilateral meetings and take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine
Earlier
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting in the "Ramstein" format and expectations of new support packages from partners.
Next "Ramstein" to take place in September - Ministry of Defense13.08.25, 15:31 • 3747 views