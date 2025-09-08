$41.220.13
12:50 PM • 256 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 5642 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 5692 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 5482 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 11700 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 17081 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 21627 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 26483 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 40007 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 61635 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Popular news
Immediate assistance will be UAH 3 million: Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for payments to families of fallen soldiersSeptember 8, 04:35 AM • 10058 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 29991 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 28747 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 32791 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 16409 views
Publications
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 34067 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 29686 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 30941 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 127890 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 109439 views
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 34149 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 28589 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 33344 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 65124 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 122542 views
Fake news
Financial Times

NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit the United Kingdom on September 9 to participate in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. He will hold a series of bilateral meetings.

NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9

Tomorrow, September 9, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Great Britain, where he will take part in a meeting of the "Ramstein" group, UNN reports with reference to NATO.

The Secretary General (of NATO - ed.) will hold a series of bilateral meetings and take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine 

- the message says.

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting in the "Ramstein" format and expectations of new support packages from partners. 

Next "Ramstein" to take place in September - Ministry of Defense13.08.25, 15:31 • 3747 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
"Coalition of the Willing"
Mark Rutte
NATO
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine