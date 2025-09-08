NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9

Tomorrow, September 9, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Great Britain, where he will take part in a meeting of the "Ramstein" group, UNN reports with reference to NATO.

The Secretary General (of NATO - ed.) will hold a series of bilateral meetings and take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine - the message says.

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting in the "Ramstein" format and expectations of new support packages from partners.

