The negotiations will not last one day, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must understand that they will be completed only when NATO sees that the result will be long-term. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and commented on whether Ukraine started the negotiations from a weak position, UNN reports.

When asked whether this meant that Ukraine was starting the negotiations from a position of weakness, Rutte replied: "No, I don't completely agree with you, because even if the negotiations start, they will not end on the first or second day.

Rutte emphasized once again that everything must be done to ensure that the negotiations are successful, to reach a peace agreement, but also that Putin must understand that the West is united, that Ukraine is receiving all the support it needs to win.

Putin must also understand that we will complete these negotiations only when we fully see that the result will be long-term - Rutte said during the briefing.

Addendum

Today, February 13, Rutte stated that it is necessary that Ukraine has the strongest possible position when negotiations with Russia begin. When the peace talks in Ukraine are over, we must do everything possible to ensure that the result lasts as long as possible and that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can never seize another square kilometer of Ukraine in the future.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized the importance of involving Ukraine in all negotiations concerning it. This is how he commented during a press conference on Thursday on US President Donald Trump's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin amid Western statements about "no decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine.