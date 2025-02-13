ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
NATO Secretary General comments on whether Ukraine started negotiations from a weak position

NATO Secretary General comments on whether Ukraine started negotiations from a weak position

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34106 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that negotiations with Russia will end only if they have a long-term result. He refuted the idea that Ukraine's position is weak and emphasized the importance of the West's support.

The negotiations will not last one day, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must understand that they will be completed only when NATO sees that the result will be long-term. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and commented on whether Ukraine started the negotiations from a weak position, UNN reports.

When asked whether this meant that Ukraine was starting the negotiations from a position of weakness, Rutte replied: "No, I don't completely agree with you, because even if the negotiations start, they will not end on the first or second day.

Rutte emphasized once again that everything must be done to ensure that the negotiations are successful, to reach a peace agreement, but also that Putin must understand that the West is united, that Ukraine is receiving all the support it needs to win.

Putin must also understand that we will complete these negotiations only when we fully see that the result will be long-term 

- Rutte said during the briefing.

Addendum

Today, February 13, Rutte stated that it is necessary that Ukraine has the strongest possible position when negotiations with Russia begin. When the peace talks in Ukraine are over, we must do everything possible to ensure that the result lasts as long as possible and that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can never seize another square kilometer of Ukraine in the future.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized the importance of involving Ukraine in all negotiations concerning it. This is how he commented during a press conference on Thursday on US President Donald Trump's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin amid Western statements about "no decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

