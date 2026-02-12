$43.030.06
NATO notes long-term threat from Russia and China - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

NATO is stepping up military exercises and security initiatives, recognizing the long-term threat from Russia and China's growing interest in the Arctic. Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the changing security environment and the need to protect the Arctic region.

NATO notes long-term threat from Russia and China - Rutte

The intensification of NATO military exercises and the launch of new security initiatives are a direct reflection of the Alliance's awareness of the long-term threat from Russia, as well as the need to consider China's growing interest in strategically important regions, particularly the Arctic. This was reported by Mark Rutte during a briefing ahead of the meeting of NATO defense ministers, UNN reports.

Details

The Secretary General of the Alliance noted that the increase in the number of exercises and operations in various regions is not accidental and is directly related to the changing security environment.

This is a clear signal that the threat exists. The long-term Russian threat is real, and we should not be naive. In addition to Russia, we must also closely monitor China, especially when it comes to the Arctic.

- said Mark Rutte.

According to him, the opening of new sea routes due to climate change makes the Arctic region increasingly important from the point of view of security and global trade. This, in turn, requires strengthening defense and closer coordination between allies.

Sea routes are opening up, and that means we have to defend the Arctic. It's not just about Russia, but also about China's gradual increase in activity in this region.

 - emphasized the NATO Secretary General.

Rutte explained that the Alliance is working to combine various exercises and initiatives into a single system to have a complete picture of potential challenges and quickly respond to identified gaps.

Recall

NATO is deepening its focus on the Arctic region, without compromising the security of the eastern flank, having sufficient resources to respond to threats from all directions. This is a response to the growing military presence of Russia and China, and also strengthens the overall security architecture of the Alliance.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
China