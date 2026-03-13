NATO intercepted a third Iranian ballistic missile over Turkey

illustrative photo

Ankara reported the third intercepted ballistic missile from Iran towards Turkey since the beginning of the war in the Middle East, according to a statement from the country's Ministry of Defense on March 13, writes UNN.

Details

"A ballistic missile launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean," the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported.

The statement by the Turkish military notes that "all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against all threats aimed at the territory and airspace of our country, and negotiations are ongoing with the relevant country to clarify all aspects of the incident."

"All events in the region are carefully monitored and evaluated, prioritizing our national security," the Turkish Ministry of Defense stated.

On Friday morning, NATO once again successfully intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Turkey. NATO remains vigilant and stands firm in defending all Alliance members. - confirmed a NATO spokeswoman.

Earlier today, Anadolu reported that sirens were heard at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey on Friday.

According to a Reuters witness and social media videos, an explosion was heard and windows rattled near the Incirlik military base in southern Turkey, where US troops and others are stationed, overnight.

OSINTer OSINTtechnical claims on X that "last night, the US USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) shot down an Iranian ballistic missile heading for Incirlik Air Base in Turkey using an SM-3 interceptor missile."

Addition

After the interception on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned Iran against any further "provocative steps." Iran later denied launching a missile towards Turkey.

Erdoğan, as CNN notes, also previously stated that Turkish forces have been on high alert since the beginning of the conflict, and that Turkey monitors its airspace 24/7 with F-16s, early warning radar aircraft, and refueling aircraft.

