NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial Times

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) is considering a "more aggressive" response to cyberattacks, sabotage, and airspace violations by Russia. This was stated in a comment to the Financial Times by the head of NATO's Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Alliance is considering strengthening its response to hybrid warfare from Moscow.

We are looking at everything. ... In cyberspace, we are reacting in a certain way. We are thinking about being more aggressive or proactive, rather than reactive. - said the military official.

The publication indicates that Europe has already suffered numerous hybrid warfare incidents, some of which are attributed to Russia – from cutting cables in the Baltic Sea to cyberattacks across the continent.

Some diplomats, especially from Eastern European countries, have called on NATO to stop simply reacting and instead strike back. Such a response would be easiest for cyberattacks, where many countries have offensive capabilities, but would be less easy in cases of sabotage or drone incursions. - the article states.

Dragone believes that a "preemptive strike" can be considered a "defensive action," but "it is further from our usual way of thinking and behaving."

Being more aggressive compared to the aggressiveness of our opponent could be an option. ... How deterrence is achieved – through retaliatory strikes or through a preemptive strike – is something we need to analyze deeply, because even greater pressure may arise in the future. - said the head of NATO's Military Committee.

At the same time, he added that the questions lie "in the legal basis, the jurisdictional basis."

"If all we do is continue to react, we are just inviting Russia to continue its efforts, to continue to harm us. Especially when hybrid warfare is asymmetric – it costs them little, and us a lot. We need to try to be more inventive," Dragone summarized.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, NATO is intensifying preparations for a possible confrontation with Russia, while the US is reducing its military presence in Europe.

