NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial Times

November 30, 06:02 PM • 23096 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 32581 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 31368 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 33441 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 33506 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 34240 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 41529 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 33004 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 28045 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 24424 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Popular news
Russians have an advantage in drone use, Ukrainian Armed Forces losses exceed infantry losses - WSJNovember 30, 06:51 PM • 4562 views
Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General StaffNovember 30, 07:15 PM • 8374 views
"Repelling Russian aggression": Ukraine responded to Kazakhstan's concerns about the Caspian Pipeline ConsortiumNovember 30, 07:41 PM • 7318 views
Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reactedPhoto11:58 PM • 6958 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ02:45 AM • 6666 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 50861 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 92838 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 75206 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 83375 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 81313 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 50861 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 46927 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 63538 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 82656 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 113999 views
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

NATO is considering strengthening its response to hybrid warfare from Russia, including Russian cyberattacks, sabotage, and airspace violations. The head of NATO's Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, does not rule out that the Alliance could be more proactive in response to these actions.

NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial Times

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) is considering a "more aggressive" response to cyberattacks, sabotage, and airspace violations by Russia. This was stated in a comment to the Financial Times by the head of NATO's Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Alliance is considering strengthening its response to hybrid warfare from Moscow.

We are looking at everything. ... In cyberspace, we are reacting in a certain way. We are thinking about being more aggressive or proactive, rather than reactive.

- said the military official.

"Solidarity, not selfish interests": Polish Prime Minister Tusk harshly reminded NATO partners about the Alliance's purpose29.11.25, 21:57 • 7768 views

The publication indicates that Europe has already suffered numerous hybrid warfare incidents, some of which are attributed to Russia – from cutting cables in the Baltic Sea to cyberattacks across the continent.

Some diplomats, especially from Eastern European countries, have called on NATO to stop simply reacting and instead strike back. Such a response would be easiest for cyberattacks, where many countries have offensive capabilities, but would be less easy in cases of sabotage or drone incursions.

- the article states.

Dragone believes that a "preemptive strike" can be considered a "defensive action," but "it is further from our usual way of thinking and behaving."

Being more aggressive compared to the aggressiveness of our opponent could be an option. ... How deterrence is achieved – through retaliatory strikes or through a preemptive strike – is something we need to analyze deeply, because even greater pressure may arise in the future.

- said the head of NATO's Military Committee.

At the same time, he added that the questions lie "in the legal basis, the jurisdictional basis."

"If all we do is continue to react, we are just inviting Russia to continue its efforts, to continue to harm us. Especially when hybrid warfare is asymmetric – it costs them little, and us a lot. We need to try to be more inventive," Dragone summarized.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, NATO is intensifying preparations for a possible confrontation with Russia, while the US is reducing its military presence in Europe.

Zelenskyy held talks with Rutte and von der Leyen: what he discussed with EU and NATO leaders30.11.25, 20:26 • 5162 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World