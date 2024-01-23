National Police exposes a gang of robbers who robbed "cryptocurrency"

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 90501 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110579 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140268 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137742 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176291 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171642 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282872 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178212 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167211 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148837 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106767 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86651 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38872 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 61087 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47562 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 90536 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282872 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250470 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235588 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260888 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47562 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140269 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106754 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106745 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122847 views
National Police exposes a gang of robbers who robbed "cryptocurrency"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29702 views

The National Police of Ukraine detained a criminal organization that was engaged in robbing cryptocurrency miners. The criminals kidnapped those who were close to their victims to obtain information about their security systems and daily routines.

The National Police has exposed members of an armed criminal organization that robbed the homes of cryptocurrency miners. It is noted that the robbers kidnapped people close to the future victims to find out the details of their everyday life and the presence of a security system in their homes. Law enforcement officers detained the criminals on January 22, but it became known only today, UNN reports.

On January 22, law enforcement officers conducted a special operation to detain members of the group. The suspects include  residents of Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions. The criminals kidnapped people close to the future victims to find out details of their everyday life and the presence of security systems in their homes. 

- said Alyona Liutnytska, spokesperson for the SDP NPU.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that the gang leaders were two residents of the capital. They were involved in direct planning of crimes, recruiting and instructing new members, distributing roles among them and determining places to hide the tools of crime.

As a rule, the criminal organization targeted businesses whose activities were related to cryptocurrency. The perpetrators made a so-called "dossier" on all potential victims  and carefully prepared for the crime.

Before carrying out the robbery, they met repeatedly to coordinate all the details and plan escape routes, reconnoitered the area, selected weapons and equipment, and even monitored the weather forecast so that in case of precipitation, no tracks would be left on the ground.

It is noted that since the members of the group were from different regions, they gathered to hold joint "meetings" at a date and place determined by the leaders.

The gang members were between 23 and 40 years old.

In one of the episodes that took place in the Kyiv region in August last year, criminals kidnapped a driver who worked for a couple whose activities were related to cryptocurrencies.

According to investigators, the robbers stopped the victim's car and pushed him into another car at gunpoint and by beating him. The robbers wanted to know the daily routine of each member of the family they planned to rob. They asked the man about the layout  of the house of the family he worked for, the presence of security guards, as well as the means of entering the household and the number of staff.

Currently, all members of the gang are detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Two more suspects are currently in pre-trial detention.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized weapons and ammunition, cars, radios, signal jamming and special equipment detection equipment, dozens of different car license plates, etc.

The issue of serving the detainees and members of the criminal organization with a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint is being resolved.

The criminal proceedings under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office are being investigated under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the qualifying feature of "committed as part of an organized group":

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising