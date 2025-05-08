National Guardsmen from the "Typhoon" unit received a mobile workshop for FPV drones from the "Dobrodiy" Charity Exchange

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices
Exclusive
07:22 AM • 1486 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

03:10 AM • 14447 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 31896 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 50269 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 45538 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 59477 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 49314 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 52862 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 45030 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41662 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
3.4m/s
46%
749 mm
Popular news

Ukraine is considering switching from the dollar to the euro as its base currency - NBU Governor Pyshnyy

May 7, 11:02 PM • 3944 views

Russian drone strike on Chernobyl: damage worth tens of millions of euros, repairs could take years - The Guardian

May 7, 11:58 PM • 13468 views

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

May 8, 01:26 AM • 16640 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

02:39 AM • 14837 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

03:03 AM • 18465 views
Publications

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 102 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 50271 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 108311 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 111458 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 104320 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 36109 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 67786 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 117415 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 113194 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 123769 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

National Guardsmen from the "Typhoon" unit received a mobile workshop for FPV drones from the "Dobrodiy" Charity Exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

"Typhoon" received the "Nebokrai" mobile workshop for repairing and manufacturing FPV drones in the field. The cost of the workshop was 527.5 thousand UAH.

National Guardsmen from the "Typhoon" unit received a mobile workshop for FPV drones from the "Dobrodiy" Charity Exchange

The separate unit of unmanned systems of special purpose of the National Guard "Typhoon" received a mobile workshop "Nebokrai" for operational repair and production of FPV drones in the field. This was reported by the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedka, writes UNN.

This time, the unit received a tactical mobile workshop "Nebokrai" for operational repair and production of FPV drones in the field, worth UAH 527.5 thousand

- reported in "DobroDiy".

It is noted that the mobile workshop allows you to immediately repair and manufacture drones in the field, and therefore - quickly restore and replenish the FPV fleet of the unit.

In addition, 3D printers equipped with the workshop allow you to manufacture the necessary parts on site, reducing repair time, and satellite communication systems transmit the necessary files between workshops in a matter of minutes.

"Nebokrai" is equipped with autonomous power systems that allow you to work without external power sources, and also has an inconspicuous trailer for high mobility and camouflage of the workshop.

According to "DobroDiy", the project was implemented in partnership with the Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange handed over two Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Navara cars to the "Typhoon" unit. The cars are equipped with Starlink, the cost of the project is over UAH 1 million.

It is worth noting that in March 2025, "DobroDiy" provided assistance in the amount of over UAH 1.43 million, funding the rehabilitation of 13 seriously ill children and supporting medical institutions.

In general, during the full-scale invasion, the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange provided  assistance in the amount of over UAH 130 million. Of these:

• To the Defense Forces of Ukraine — UAH 92.5 million; 

• to medical institutions — UAH 8.5 million;  

• to seriously ill children and adolescents — UAH 15.7 million;

• to humanitarian initiatives and social projects — UAH 13.9 million. 

You can join the projects of the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange by following the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarTechnologies
Starlink
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$61.32
Bitcoin
$99,036.80
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,335.41
Ethereum
$1,910.88