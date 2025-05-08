National Guardsmen from the "Typhoon" unit received a mobile workshop for FPV drones from the "Dobrodiy" Charity Exchange

The separate unit of unmanned systems of special purpose of the National Guard "Typhoon" received a mobile workshop "Nebokrai" for operational repair and production of FPV drones in the field. This was reported by the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedka, writes UNN.

This time, the unit received a tactical mobile workshop "Nebokrai" for operational repair and production of FPV drones in the field, worth UAH 527.5 thousand - reported in "DobroDiy".

It is noted that the mobile workshop allows you to immediately repair and manufacture drones in the field, and therefore - quickly restore and replenish the FPV fleet of the unit.

In addition, 3D printers equipped with the workshop allow you to manufacture the necessary parts on site, reducing repair time, and satellite communication systems transmit the necessary files between workshops in a matter of minutes.

"Nebokrai" is equipped with autonomous power systems that allow you to work without external power sources, and also has an inconspicuous trailer for high mobility and camouflage of the workshop.

According to "DobroDiy", the project was implemented in partnership with the Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange handed over two Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Navara cars to the "Typhoon" unit. The cars are equipped with Starlink, the cost of the project is over UAH 1 million.

It is worth noting that in March 2025, "DobroDiy" provided assistance in the amount of over UAH 1.43 million, funding the rehabilitation of 13 seriously ill children and supporting medical institutions.

In general, during the full-scale invasion, the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange provided assistance in the amount of over UAH 130 million. Of these:

• To the Defense Forces of Ukraine — UAH 92.5 million;

• to medical institutions — UAH 8.5 million;

• to seriously ill children and adolescents — UAH 15.7 million;

• to humanitarian initiatives and social projects — UAH 13.9 million.

You can join the projects of the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange by following the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects.