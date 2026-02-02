Natalia Mohylevska involved in car accident: black ice caused three-car collision

Renowned Ukrainian singer Natalia Mohylevska was involved in a road accident caused by difficult weather conditions. The artist published a video from the scene, which shows the aftermath of a collision involving several vehicles on a slippery road. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Mohylevska, the incident was caused by severe black ice, which prevented drivers from braking in time. As a result of the accident, three cars collided, including the singer's vehicle. The performer herself was not injured.

Friends, we have a small accident - Mohylevska said in the video and showed the damaged cars.

