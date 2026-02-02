$42.810.04
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
07:26 PM • 3972 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
06:38 PM • 10803 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 10467 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
06:01 PM • 8814 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 9872 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 16575 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 23822 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 38485 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 60578 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
Electricity outage schedules
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhoto07:01 PM • 2830 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 5464 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 6158 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 7428 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 8236 views
Natalia Mohylevska involved in car accident: black ice caused three-car collision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Ukrainian singer Natalia Mohylevska was involved in a car accident due to black ice, which led to a three-car collision. The artist was not injured and published a video from the scene.

Natalia Mohylevska involved in car accident: black ice caused three-car collision

Renowned Ukrainian singer Natalia Mohylevska was involved in a road accident caused by difficult weather conditions. The artist published a video from the scene, which shows the aftermath of a collision involving several vehicles on a slippery road. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Mohylevska, the incident was caused by severe black ice, which prevented drivers from braking in time. As a result of the accident, three cars collided, including the singer's vehicle. The performer herself was not injured.

Friends, we have a small accident

- Mohylevska said in the video and showed the damaged cars.

Three people died in a car accident in Vinnytsia region involving two cars25.01.26, 14:40 • 7277 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Road traffic accident