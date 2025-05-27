NACP, after checking the declarations of officials of the TCC and SP, found violations of UAH 36.8 million

The National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) during 2024-2025 initiated full inspections of 23 declarations of officials of territorial recruitment and social support centers. As a result of the inspection, 18 of them were found to have violations amounting to UAH 36.8 million, writes UNN with reference to NAPC.

Details

In particular, according to the results of the NAPC inspection, the declaration of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OTCC and SP for 2022 revealed signs of illegal enrichment.

Thus, in the period from 26.08.2021 to 18.07.2023, close relatives of the official acquired assets worth more than UAH 8.8 million, the legality of the sources of origin of which has not been confirmed. In particular, two apartments in Dnipro, two cars (Volkswagen Passat and Ford Ranger), and 65 thousand US dollars were acquired, which were donated to his wife by her father with insufficient income for this - the NAPC said in a statement.

This official also did not declare six real estate objects owned by him and two more real estate objects that he used together with family members. In addition, the official did not provide information on two cars that he used. He also failed to mention the income received by him and his wife.

Based on the NAPC materials, the National Police opened a criminal proceeding regarding the declaration of inaccurate information on illegal enrichment. The investigation has now been completed and the case has been sent to court.

The NAPC also reported that the declaration of an officer of the Odesa OTCC and SP for 2022 revealed signs of unreliable information in the amount of over UAH 3.8 million. The defendant did not declare a land plot, an apartment that was in his use during the reporting period, as well as two apartments owned by his daughter. The official also provided inaccurate information about the value of his own apartment, three cars and a motorcycle, and did not declare the corporate rights belonging to him. The police investigation in this case is still ongoing.

Also, based on the NAPC materials, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched a pre-trial investigation into the commander of one of the security departments of the Bohodukhiv RTSC and SP of the Kharkiv region.

The official's declarations for 2022 and 2023 contain signs of unreliable information for more than UAH 2.6 million and UAH 2 million, respectively. The official did not provide data on two own land plots and an apartment that he used, as well as income in the form of monetary allowance and monetary assets in his own bank accounts - the statement said.

Based on the NAPC materials, the SBI also launched an investigation into the declaration of unreliable information regarding the head of the military registration department of sergeants and reserve soldiers of the Dubensky RTSC and SP of the Rivne region. In his declaration for 2023, investigators recorded signs of unreliable information for more than UAH 1.6 million. In particular, the official did not declare a residential building and a land plot used by him and his family.

In addition, the court in Kharkiv found the commander of the Kharkiv OTCC and SP department guilty of committing an administrative offense. He was fined UAH 17,000. It is noted that the official indicated inaccurate information in the declaration for UAH 645,000. He did not declare two land plots, indicated inaccurate information about the value of his car and the income he received.

Addition

SBI employees have completed the pre-trial investigation into an employee of the Malynovskyi RTSC and SP of Odesa, who has been helping those who want to avoid mobilization for a bribe since March 2024.