NACP, after checking the declarations of officials of the TCC and SP, found violations of UAH 36.8 million

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 32406 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 37803 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 57122 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 114666 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 196316 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 172819 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 176448 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 162811 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 114264 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99949 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
63%
746mm
Popular news

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82332 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67626 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60650 views

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

12:27 PM • 31366 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22373 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 19474 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22687 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 32406 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 160196 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 549902 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Keith Kellogg

Kim Jong Un

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Chernihiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 7248 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60894 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67871 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82562 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 63219 views
Actual

The Guardian

Fox News

Truth Social

Bild

Tesla Model Y

NACP, after checking the declarations of officials of the TCC and SP, found violations of UAH 36.8 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

NACP discovered violations of UAH 36.8 million in the declarations of 18 TCC officials for 2024-2025. Criminal proceedings and pre-trial investigations have been initiated regarding unreliable data.

NACP, after checking the declarations of officials of the TCC and SP, found violations of UAH 36.8 million

The National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) during 2024-2025 initiated full inspections of 23 declarations of officials of territorial recruitment and social support centers. As a result of the inspection, 18 of them were found to have violations amounting to UAH 36.8 million, writes UNN with reference to NAPC.

Details

In particular, according to the results of the NAPC inspection, the declaration of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OTCC and SP for 2022 revealed signs of illegal enrichment.

Thus, in the period from 26.08.2021 to 18.07.2023, close relatives of the official acquired assets worth more than UAH 8.8 million, the legality of the sources of origin of which has not been confirmed. In particular, two apartments in Dnipro, two cars (Volkswagen Passat and Ford Ranger), and 65 thousand US dollars were acquired, which were donated to his wife by her father with insufficient income for this

- the NAPC said in a statement.

This official also did not declare six real estate objects owned by him and two more real estate objects that he used together with family members. In addition, the official did not provide information on two cars that he used. He also failed to mention the income received by him and his wife.

Based on the NAPC materials, the National Police opened a criminal proceeding regarding the declaration of inaccurate information on illegal enrichment. The investigation has now been completed and the case has been sent to court.

The NAPC also reported that the declaration of an officer of the Odesa OTCC and SP for 2022 revealed signs of unreliable information in the amount of over UAH 3.8 million. The defendant did not declare a land plot, an apartment that was in his use during the reporting period, as well as two apartments owned by his daughter. The official also provided inaccurate information about the value of his own apartment, three cars and a motorcycle, and did not declare the corporate rights belonging to him. The police investigation in this case is still ongoing.

Also, based on the NAPC materials, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched a pre-trial investigation into the commander of one of the security departments of the Bohodukhiv RTSC and SP of the Kharkiv region.

The official's declarations for 2022 and 2023 contain signs of unreliable information for more than UAH 2.6 million and UAH 2 million, respectively. The official did not provide data on two own land plots and an apartment that he used, as well as income in the form of monetary allowance and monetary assets in his own bank accounts

 - the statement said.

Based on the NAPC materials, the SBI also launched an investigation into the declaration of unreliable information regarding the head of the military registration department of sergeants and reserve soldiers of the Dubensky RTSC and SP of the Rivne region. In his declaration for 2023, investigators recorded signs of unreliable information for more than UAH 1.6 million. In particular, the official did not declare a residential building and a land plot used by him and his family.

Another TCR official detained in Kyiv for bribery29.10.24, 12:26 • 18658 views

In addition, the court in Kharkiv found the commander of the Kharkiv OTCC and SP department guilty of committing an administrative offense. He was fined UAH 17,000. It is noted that the official indicated inaccurate information in the declaration for UAH 645,000. He did not declare two land plots, indicated inaccurate information about the value of his car and the income he received.

Addition

SBI employees have completed the pre-trial investigation into an employee of the Malynovskyi RTSC and SP of Odesa, who has been helping those who want to avoid mobilization for a bribe since March 2024.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipro
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$63.14
Bitcoin
$110,097.70
S&P 500
$5,901.41
Tesla
$356.83
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,320.49
Ethereum
$2,667.62