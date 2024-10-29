Another TCR official detained in Kyiv for bribery
Kyiv • UNN
The assistant head of the Podil Military Commissariat was detained for taking a bribe of UAH 25,000 and USD 4,000. The official could help avoid mobilization by manipulating military records.
Assistant head of Podilskyi district TCR for legal work detained in Kyiv, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central region reported, UNN writes.
Details
"The assistant head of the Podolsk TCR for legal work were exposed and notified of suspicion," the prosecutor's office said.
According to the investigation, the suspect demanded and received an undue benefit from the lawyer for not bringing her client to administrative responsibility for violating the rules of military registration, as well as for his subsequent registration. In this way, the lawyer's client could avoid mobilization, the prosecutor's office said.
The amount of the bribe was allegedly UAH 25 thousand and USD 4 thousand.
The suspect was detained. The man is charged with receiving a bribe for himself for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such benefit (Part 3 of Article 368, Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court has now remanded him in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of almost UAH 212 thousand.
Recall
Earlier in Kyiv, three officials of the Holosiivskyi district military commissariat and three civilians were detained for organizing mobilization evasion. During the searches, more than $1.2 million, 45 thousand euros and 11 luxury cars were seized.