NABU reported SBU investigative actions against former Bureau detectives: what is known

The National Bureau of Ukraine announced today, September 25, that the SBU is conducting investigative actions against former NABU detectives, who are now current employees of Ukrzaliznytsia. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of NABU.

NABU believes that the searches may be related to their previous activities in investigations as part of investigative teams that "exposed organized criminal groups at state enterprises and in state authorities, including the SBU," the Bureau's statement says;

"Such actions may indicate an increase in systemic pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions," NABU believes.

Addition

In August, it was reported that former NABU detective Taras Likunov took a position at "Ukrzaliznytsia" shortly after investigating corruption crimes in this company. At that time, political expert Oleh Posternak reported that Likunov, before getting a position at "UZ", "cleared" a position for himself – he contributed to a criminal case and organized a suspicion against a company official. And the position "suddenly" became vacant.

On August 22, it was reported that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office completed the investigation of the case regarding the embezzlement of more than 15 million hryvnias from "Ukrzaliznytsia". Four suspects are charged with misappropriation and embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale.