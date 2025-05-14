NABU is an institutional error: international audit exposed the ignoring of defense sector cases and bloated staff - expert

$41.500.04
Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
04:00 PM • 7642 views

02:42 PM • 12116 views

01:55 PM • 38432 views

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 25211 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 25164 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 62204 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 49638 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 70981 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 61719 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 67035 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

Publications
Exclusives
May 14, 06:55 AM • 47422 views

May 14, 08:02 AM • 97493 views

May 14, 09:07 AM • 85395 views

May 14, 09:18 AM • 32943 views

May 14, 09:23 AM • 81332 views
Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 7654 views

01:55 PM • 38445 views

12:09 PM • 62213 views

May 14, 09:23 AM • 82108 views

May 14, 09:07 AM • 86143 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Kyiv

Poland

02:08 PM • 11830 views

11:12 AM • 21603 views

May 14, 09:18 AM • 33462 views

May 14, 06:55 AM • 47914 views

May 13, 04:52 PM • 62340 views
FAB-250

Brent Crude

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

NABU is an institutional error: international audit exposed the ignoring of defense sector cases and bloated staff - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

An international commission has completed an audit of NABU, revealing shortcomings. Expert Oleg Posternak believes that the Bureau should be dissolved, as it is impossible to reform it due to numerous problems.

NABU is an institutional error: international audit exposed the ignoring of defense sector cases and bloated staff - expert

The international commission has finally completed the audit of NABU's work, revealing numerous shortcomings and violations. The Bureau must be dissolved, as it is impossible to reform it, - political expert Oleg Posternak commented on the published report on the results of the external independent evaluation of NABU, reports UNN.

"After the diagnosis voiced even by loyal internationalists and supported by Ukrainian media, it is impossible to continue pretending that NABU only needs "reforms". NABU is an institutional mistake that cannot be corrected by any cosmetic reforms. The Bureau must be dissolved, not reformed," Posternak wrote.

The expert cited the commission's conclusions, which indicate significant problems in NABU. In particular, he noted that the Bureau chronically leaks information, but no effective criminal investigation has been conducted as a result. In addition, NABU's staff is constantly growing, but despite this, detectives and management constantly complain about the lack of hands for "large" investigations. And, most importantly, in 2023 the Bureau issued one suspicion in the field of defense, and in 2024 - none.

"According to public data, in 2024, UAH 1.9 billion was spent from the state budget to maintain NABU, while the Bureau's activities led to the return of as much as… UAH 823 million from corrupt officials. That is, 2.2 times more was spent than returned to the state! Ukraine is at war, millions of Ukrainians are involved in the defense, and the Bureau lacks either the resources or, rather, the desire to deal with truly important matters. However, no one forgets to expand the staff and receive salaries of more than one hundred thousand!" he stressed.

The expert noted that the report of international experts should be supplemented by the scandals that have shaken NABU in recent months: the capture of a Bureau representative for the production and sale of drugs, the acquisition by detective Mykhailo Romaniuk of VIP cars and elite real estate for relatives, the concealment of millions in cryptocurrency by detectives, the coercion of witnesses into intimate relationships, and the escape of detective Arshavin - the carrier of state secrets - to Romania.

"After 10 years of existence and hundreds of millions of euros of international aid, Ukraine has finally received its first external audit of NABU. One can only imagine what the result would have been if the commission had real "teeth" and no desire to gloss over the Bureau's constant failures," the expert summarized.

As reported, in September 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed a Commission of foreign experts to conduct an external independent evaluation of NABU. Only on November 18, this commission met - for the first time in more than 9 years of the Bureau's existence. The commission decided to limit itself to the period from the appointment of the current Director of the Bureau (from March 6, 2023) to November 18, 2024. In this regard, Ukrainian lawyers demanded an independent assessment of NABU's work for the entire period of its existence. But this was never done.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Romania
