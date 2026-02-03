NABU head Kryvonos was on the wanted list for voter bribery in favor of BYuT - ex-SAP prosecutor.

The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), Semen Kryvonos, was on the wanted list when he was prosecuted and convicted for voter bribery in the interests of the BYuT party. This was stated by former prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP), Stanislav Bronytskyi.

"According to sources in law enforcement agencies, during the proceedings in the case, Semen Yuriyovych so strongly desired to establish the truth that he hid from the investigation and the court, as a result of which he was declared wanted," Bronytskyi wrote in his Telegram.

He added that the judge had authorized Kryvonos's arrest and his delivery to court under guard.

The current NABU director received a guilty verdict in a case concerning voter bribery in favor of BYuT, but in June 2009, he was released under amnesty due to having a minor child. According to media reports, he allegedly adopted a boy and thus avoided imprisonment.

Bronytskyi also noted that with such a track record, Kryvonos was chosen as the head of NABU because selection competitions have long ceased to be fair and independent.

"This is a real pushing of 'their own' into positions. Nothing more. Competitions as a phenomenon have long been nullified by those for whom they were invented," emphasized the former SAP prosecutor.

As an example, he cited a case where three former NABU employees, led by the current head of SAP, Oleksandr Klymenko, were appointed as SAP prosecutors through similar "competitions."

"Regarding one of them — Dmytro Lytvynenko — at one time, an internal investigation was conducted at NABU regarding his actions using his position as a detective, which were aimed at assisting Optymumspetsdetal LLC in obtaining the opportunity to be a counterparty of Ukroboronprom," Bronytskyi wrote.

He noted that during the inspection, information was obtained indicating the probable transfer of funds, phones, tablets, and coffee makers to detectives of Klymenko's department and Bureau employees.