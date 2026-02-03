NABU head Kryvonos was on the wanted list for voter bribery in favor of BYuT - ex-SAP prosecutor.

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
09:22 AM • 9978 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 17287 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 18372 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 20042 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 23075 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 30955 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 40169 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 27963 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 51532 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 24238 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.4m/s
67%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildingsFebruary 3, 01:43 AM • 33663 views
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhotoFebruary 3, 04:49 AM • 7498 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred06:15 AM • 4560 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 31265 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 14336 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 31663 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 51532 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 38093 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 41620 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 107756 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 22221 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 23330 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 22843 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 21607 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 21081 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

NABU head Kryvonos was on the wanted list for voter bribery in favor of BYuT - ex-SAP prosecutor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

NABU head Kryvonos was on the wanted list for voter bribery in favor of BYuT - ex-SAP prosecutor.

NABU head Kryvonos was on the wanted list for voter bribery in favor of BYuT - ex-SAP prosecutor

The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), Semen Kryvonos, was on the wanted list when he was prosecuted and convicted for voter bribery in the interests of the BYuT party. This was stated by former prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP), Stanislav Bronytskyi.

"According to sources in law enforcement agencies, during the proceedings in the case, Semen Yuriyovych so strongly desired to establish the truth that he hid from the investigation and the court, as a result of which he was declared wanted," Bronytskyi wrote in his Telegram.

He added that the judge had authorized Kryvonos's arrest and his delivery to court under guard.

The current NABU director received a guilty verdict in a case concerning voter bribery in favor of BYuT, but in June 2009, he was released under amnesty due to having a minor child. According to media reports, he allegedly adopted a boy and thus avoided imprisonment.

Bronytskyi also noted that with such a track record, Kryvonos was chosen as the head of NABU because selection competitions have long ceased to be fair and independent.

"This is a real pushing of 'their own' into positions. Nothing more. Competitions as a phenomenon have long been nullified by those for whom they were invented," emphasized the former SAP prosecutor.

As an example, he cited a case where three former NABU employees, led by the current head of SAP, Oleksandr Klymenko, were appointed as SAP prosecutors through similar "competitions."

"Regarding one of them — Dmytro Lytvynenko — at one time, an internal investigation was conducted at NABU regarding his actions using his position as a detective, which were aimed at assisting Optymumspetsdetal LLC in obtaining the opportunity to be a counterparty of Ukroboronprom," Bronytskyi wrote.

He noted that during the inspection, information was obtained indicating the probable transfer of funds, phones, tablets, and coffee makers to detectives of Klymenko's department and Bureau employees.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Ukroboronprom
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine