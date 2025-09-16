$41.230.05
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 16144 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 28753 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 17851 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 29198 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 29643 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15298 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 34606 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23368 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 60534 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 10927 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 16764 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 24346 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 29298 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 13792 views
Publications
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 7072 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 28765 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 29208 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 29648 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 34610 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
China
UNN Lite
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 8588 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 44661 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 43890 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 48661 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 53937 views
Actual
The New York Times
Nord Stream
BM-30 Smerch
SWIFT
Shahed-136

NABU detectives staged a sabotage against Ukraine and worked for the enemy's benefit – expert on the scandal around the thermal imager manufacturer's case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

Recently, NABU closed the criminal proceedings, finding insufficient evidence against Archer – a Ukrainian manufacturer of thermal imagers.

NABU detectives staged a sabotage against Ukraine and worked for the enemy's benefit – expert on the scandal around the thermal imager manufacturer's case

NABU staged a diversion against the country – for almost three years it tried to destroy the Ukrainian manufacturer of thermal imagers, because of which thousands of Ukrainian soldiers lost their lives and health, and the enemy advanced on the front. Political expert Oleh Posternak wrote about this.

For three years, NABU blocked and tried to destroy an important military enterprise. The Bureau is now openly working against Ukraine. Three years ago, NABU came to the Archer company. This is a Ukrainian manufacturer of sights and night vision equipment (thermal imagers), one of the best in the world. As is known, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fight, in particular, thanks to Archer optics. So, for almost three years, the Bureau blocked the supply of sights and thermal imagers to the troops. Due to NABU's actions, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers lost their health and lives, and Russia advanced deep into the front.

— he noted.

The expert reminded that at the beginning of the great war, NABU launched an unprecedented campaign to destroy the Ukrainian manufacturer "Archer."

"The case was led by detective Valeriia Smolina. NABU officers seized drawings and diagrams of the company's products, arrested its accounts in various countries, blocked production activities, terrorized employees' families, searched and turned over homes and offices. Law enforcement agencies and special services of other countries where the company operates conducted thorough checks and recognized its actions as absolutely legal. But NABU continued to do everything to prevent the Ukrainian manufacturer from working fully and ultimately being destroyed," he emphasized.

He is confident that only wide publicity and public resonance forced NABU to retreat and admit that it has no evidence against the company.

"NABU has its own pocket prosecutor, its own pocket court, its own pocket grant and media army of 'activists.' Therefore, the arbitrariness of the 'anti-corruptionists' could continue. Detective Valeriia Smolina did not bear any responsibility, not to mention the Bureau's leadership. But she is not the only person interested in the destruction of 'Archer.' The names of other involved saboteurs – including SAP prosecutors and HACC judges – will also be known very soon," Posternak emphasized.

He listed the consequences of the Bureau's criminal activity:

  • NABU officers, by destroying a strategic enterprise, somehow helped the enemy kill thousands of our soldiers;
    • NABU detectives, consciously or not, staged a diversion against Ukraine and worked for the benefit of the enemy;
      • no NABU officer was held accountable;
        • NABU weakens Ukraine at the front;
          • the Bureau's actions are a crime against Ukraine and undermine its defense capabilities.

            According to the expert, NABU is a tumor in the heart of the country, it must be closed.

            As reported yesterday, NABU closed the criminal proceedings against the Ukrainian manufacturer of thermal imaging equipment Archer. The Bureau noted that as a result of the investigation, insufficient evidence was collected to indicate the presence of a criminal offense in the actions of officials of the Ministry of Defense and Archer. The company's owner stated that NABU's criminal actions are a cleanup of the Ukrainian market from the leading Ukrainian manufacturer.

            Lilia Podolyak

            SocietyPolitics
            Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
            National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
            Ukraine