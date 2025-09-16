NABU staged a diversion against the country – for almost three years it tried to destroy the Ukrainian manufacturer of thermal imagers, because of which thousands of Ukrainian soldiers lost their lives and health, and the enemy advanced on the front. Political expert Oleh Posternak wrote about this.

For three years, NABU blocked and tried to destroy an important military enterprise. The Bureau is now openly working against Ukraine. Three years ago, NABU came to the Archer company. This is a Ukrainian manufacturer of sights and night vision equipment (thermal imagers), one of the best in the world. As is known, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fight, in particular, thanks to Archer optics. So, for almost three years, the Bureau blocked the supply of sights and thermal imagers to the troops. Due to NABU's actions, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers lost their health and lives, and Russia advanced deep into the front. — he noted.

The expert reminded that at the beginning of the great war, NABU launched an unprecedented campaign to destroy the Ukrainian manufacturer "Archer."

"The case was led by detective Valeriia Smolina. NABU officers seized drawings and diagrams of the company's products, arrested its accounts in various countries, blocked production activities, terrorized employees' families, searched and turned over homes and offices. Law enforcement agencies and special services of other countries where the company operates conducted thorough checks and recognized its actions as absolutely legal. But NABU continued to do everything to prevent the Ukrainian manufacturer from working fully and ultimately being destroyed," he emphasized.

He is confident that only wide publicity and public resonance forced NABU to retreat and admit that it has no evidence against the company.

"NABU has its own pocket prosecutor, its own pocket court, its own pocket grant and media army of 'activists.' Therefore, the arbitrariness of the 'anti-corruptionists' could continue. Detective Valeriia Smolina did not bear any responsibility, not to mention the Bureau's leadership. But she is not the only person interested in the destruction of 'Archer.' The names of other involved saboteurs – including SAP prosecutors and HACC judges – will also be known very soon," Posternak emphasized.

He listed the consequences of the Bureau's criminal activity:

NABU officers, by destroying a strategic enterprise, somehow helped the enemy kill thousands of our soldiers;

NABU detectives, consciously or not, staged a diversion against Ukraine and worked for the benefit of the enemy;

no NABU officer was held accountable;

NABU weakens Ukraine at the front;

the Bureau's actions are a crime against Ukraine and undermine its defense capabilities.

According to the expert, NABU is a tumor in the heart of the country, it must be closed.

As reported yesterday, NABU closed the criminal proceedings against the Ukrainian manufacturer of thermal imaging equipment Archer. The Bureau noted that as a result of the investigation, insufficient evidence was collected to indicate the presence of a criminal offense in the actions of officials of the Ministry of Defense and Archer. The company's owner stated that NABU's criminal actions are a cleanup of the Ukrainian market from the leading Ukrainian manufacturer.