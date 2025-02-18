NABU arranges provocations of bribes for top officials, exerting pressure on suspects - media

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 36725 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 61505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102812 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 66117 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115277 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100590 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112817 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116655 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152019 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115146 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64220 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108708 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 78224 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 43257 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 70574 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102834 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115294 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152029 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142797 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175196 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 31553 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 70507 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133786 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135659 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163995 views
NABU arranges provocations of bribes for top officials, exerting pressure on suspects - media

NABU arranges provocations of bribes for top officials, exerting pressure on suspects - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26725 views

According to media reports, the NABU uses extra-procedural influence on defendants in criminal cases. The purpose of the pressure is to organize provocations of bribes for high-ranking officials.

Employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau use extra-procedural influence and pressure on citizens involved in open criminal proceedings to use them to arrange bribery provocations for top officials.

This became known during a court hearing of the High Anti-Corruption Court, which considered the choice of a preventive measure for former MP Vadym Nesterenko. The NABU suspects him of illegally receiving monetary compensation for renting an apartment in Kyiv while performing his parliamentary duties.

“It turned out that back in October 2024, Nesterenko was contacted by a lawyer who offered his professional assistance in his defense in this case. This lawyer is actually connected with NABU employees who systematically provoke bribes against various officials,” Ukrainian News writes.

In particular, Nesterenko was offered to take part in provoking a bribe to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. In exchange, the lawyer guaranteed that the NABU and the SAPO would not raise the issue of choosing a preventive measure for Nesterenko and would agree to re-qualify the case.

“At the same time, prosecutors and detectives themselves offered suspect Nesterenko the opportunity to find a way to transfer the bribe at his own discretion. However, the former MP was not in a relationship with Klitschko and certainly did not have such an opportunity,” Nesterenko's defense noted.

Evidence of such extra-procedural influence and pressure on the suspect was also presented at the trial - a statement by Nesterenko himself and screenshots of his correspondence with the provocateur's “lawyer”.

Earlier, investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov statedthat the NABU has forgotten how to work and has turned into an institution whose purpose is not to fight corruption, but to boast about its performance and “whitewash” defendants in cases. In his opinion, “it is easier to close the Anti-Corruption Bureau and sell the building”.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

