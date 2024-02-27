NABU and SAPO report scheme to embezzle over UAH 11 million from Ukrzaliznytsia

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have exposed an organized group of people on the seizure of UAH 11.4 million from Ukrzaliznytsia JSC. This is reported by the NABU press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in 2018, the head of the group, an entrepreneur, decided to establish control over the cash flows of Ukrzaliznytsia. To do this, he turned to old acquaintances among government officials and, with their assistance, managed to get members of the group appointed to senior positions at UZ.

In 2018-2021, Ukrzaliznytsia officials, following instructions from the group leader, ensured that a company controlled by him won a tender for the purchase of pneumatic tools.

The products were delivered to UZ branches at an inflated price, and the overpayment amounted to UAH 11.4 million.

Nine people were notified of suspicion in the case:

two leaders of an organized group;

six officials of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia;

to the beneficiary of the LLC.

The leader of the scheme was detained, measures are being taken to establish other episodes of criminal activity.

