NABU and SAPO report scheme to embezzle over UAH 11 million from Ukrzaliznytsia

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37530 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 143629 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86973 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 313959 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260482 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199897 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236283 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252775 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158904 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372410 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 72403 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 143629 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 313959 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 225986 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260482 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25380 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32981 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32616 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 88319 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95165 views
NABU and SAPO report scheme to embezzle over UAH 11 million from Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27521 views

The organized group embezzled more than UAH 11 million from Ukrzaliznytsia by winning tenders and overpaying for supplies.

NABU and SAPO report scheme to embezzle over UAH 11 million from Ukrzaliznytsia

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have exposed an organized group of people on the seizure of UAH 11.4 million from Ukrzaliznytsia JSC. This is reported by the NABU press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in 2018, the head of the group, an entrepreneur, decided to establish control over the cash flows of Ukrzaliznytsia. To do this, he turned to old acquaintances among government officials and, with their assistance, managed to get members of the group appointed to senior positions at UZ.

In 2018-2021, Ukrzaliznytsia officials, following instructions from the group leader, ensured that a company controlled by him won a tender for the purchase of pneumatic tools.

The products were delivered to UZ branches at an inflated price, and the overpayment amounted to UAH 11.4 million.

Nine people were notified of suspicion in the case:

  • two leaders of an organized group;
  • six officials of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia;
  • to the beneficiary of the LLC.

The leader of the scheme was detained, measures are being taken to establish other episodes of criminal activity.

Pashynskyi case: new tapes of top official appear online, NABU provides details of proceedings26.02.24, 19:11 • 32867 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
