Pashynskyi case: new tapes of top official appear online, NABU provides details of proceedings

The NABU provided details of the proceedings against former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and justified the election of a preventive measure with the possibility of bail in the amount of fabulous 272.52 million, UNN reports.

According to the investigators , the preliminary amount of damage caused to the state as a result of the seizure of the seized oil products is UAH 967 million.

So far, six people have been notified of suspicion:

- to the former acting Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, MP, head of one of the Verkhovna Rada committees, co-organizer of th

- to the entrepreneur, co-organizer of the LI;

- to the former director of a state-owned enterprise;

- to the former deputy director of a state-owned enterprise;

- to the manager of a state-owned enterprise;

- to the head of a private company.

Pashynsky's scandalous tapes, which are not included in the NABU report, began to circulate online. In these phone conversations, the former MP explains how to make money in the defense industry by doubling the cost of products for the Ukrainian military. In addition, he promises to "cleanse" Zaluzhnyi's brain and calls the Ukrainian people by bad names.

The HACC remanded former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is suspected of misappropriation of oil products, in custody until April 25 with an alternative bail of UAH 272.52 million.

NABU's suspicion of Pashinsky revealed the truth about Kurchenko's fuel