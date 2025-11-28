NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources

NABU and SAP are currently conducting searches at the office of the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, sources at UNN confirm the information.

Details

"It's true," the source said.

There is currently no information on what the searches are related to.

Background

Andriy Yermak has been the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine since February 11, 2020. Before that, he worked as an assistant to the President of Ukraine. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom", a member of the National Investment Council. For many years he was engaged in legal practice and public activities. He was the founder of the media company Garnet International Media Group. In 2019, he joined the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

