NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 764 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 416 views

UNN sources confirm that NABU and SAP are conducting searches at the office of the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak. The information was confirmed by a source, who stated: "It's true."

NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources

NABU and SAP are currently conducting searches at the office of the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, sources at UNN confirm the information.

Details

"It's true," the source said.

There is currently no information on what the searches are related to.

Background

Andriy Yermak has been the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine since February 11, 2020. Before that, he worked as an assistant to the President of Ukraine. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom", a member of the National Investment Council. For many years he was engaged in legal practice and public activities. He was the founder of the media company Garnet International Media Group. In 2019, he joined the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Search
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak