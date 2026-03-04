Mykolaiv attacked for the second time this morning by Russian "Shaheds" - what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Mykolaiv was attacked by drones for the second time, causing a fire in the insulation of a residential building. There were no casualties, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the OVA.
Mykolaiv was subjected to a repeated drone attack by Russia, a fire broke out, no casualties, said Mykolaiv OVA head Vitaliy Kim on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Mykolaiv. As a result of a repeated Shahed attack on the city, a fire broke out in the insulation of a residential building. As of now, there are no casualties.
Recall
Earlier today in Mykolaiv, a Russian drone hit an empty passenger car, injuring a railway worker.