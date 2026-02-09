Musk reveals SpaceX's plans to build a city on the Moon
Kyiv • UNN
Elon Musk stated that SpaceX is focused on building a city on the Moon, as it is possible in less than 10 years. The company's mission is to spread life to the stars.
Aerospace company SpaceX is focusing on building a city on the Moon, company CEO Elon Musk announced on X, UNN reports.
For those who don't know, SpaceX has already shifted its focus to building a self-sustaining city on the Moon, as it is potentially possible in less than 10 years, while Mars will take more than 20 years.
SpaceX's mission, the company's head noted, "remains unchanged: to spread consciousness and life as we know it to the stars."
"A trip to Mars is possible when the planets align every 26 months (flight time - six months), while we can go to the Moon every 10 days (flight time - two days). This means we can complete the construction of a city on the Moon much faster than a city on Mars," Musk noted.
Nevertheless, according to him, "SpaceX will also seek to build a city on Mars and will begin to do so in about 5-7 years". "But the primary task is to secure the future of civilization, and the Moon is a faster path," he pointed out.
