Musk reveals SpaceX's plans to build a city on the Moon

Aerospace company SpaceX is focusing on building a city on the Moon, company CEO Elon Musk announced on X, UNN reports.

For those who don't know, SpaceX has already shifted its focus to building a self-sustaining city on the Moon, as it is potentially possible in less than 10 years, while Mars will take more than 20 years. - Musk wrote.

SpaceX's mission, the company's head noted, "remains unchanged: to spread consciousness and life as we know it to the stars."

"A trip to Mars is possible when the planets align every 26 months (flight time - six months), while we can go to the Moon every 10 days (flight time - two days). This means we can complete the construction of a city on the Moon much faster than a city on Mars," Musk noted.

Nevertheless, according to him, "SpaceX will also seek to build a city on Mars and will begin to do so in about 5-7 years". "But the primary task is to secure the future of civilization, and the Moon is a faster path," he pointed out.

