Musk reveals SpaceX's plans to build a city on the Moon

February 8, 07:59 PM • 11773 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 26299 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 29700 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 29787 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 30173 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 24169 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 16445 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12841 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 25034 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 39561 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Popular news
Elections in Portugal: Socialist António José Seguro secured a convincing victory over the far-right oppositionFebruary 8, 09:35 PM • 4582 views
Thailand Elections: PM Anutin's Party Wins Amid Calls for StabilityFebruary 8, 09:57 PM • 3812 views
Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapseFebruary 8, 10:41 PM • 10155 views
Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationFebruary 8, 11:42 PM • 5684 views
Catastrophe for the Kremlin: Vietnam abandons Russian weapons in favor of NATO armamentsPhotoFebruary 9, 12:20 AM • 5316 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 35311 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 56796 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 74829 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 68643 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 68620 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 27873 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 41763 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 43104 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 51564 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 54095 views
Musk reveals SpaceX's plans to build a city on the Moon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Elon Musk stated that SpaceX is focused on building a city on the Moon, as it is possible in less than 10 years. The company's mission is to spread life to the stars.

Musk reveals SpaceX's plans to build a city on the Moon

Aerospace company SpaceX is focusing on building a city on the Moon, company CEO Elon Musk announced on X, UNN reports.

For those who don't know, SpaceX has already shifted its focus to building a self-sustaining city on the Moon, as it is potentially possible in less than 10 years, while Mars will take more than 20 years.

- Musk wrote.

SpaceX's mission, the company's head noted, "remains unchanged: to spread consciousness and life as we know it to the stars."

"A trip to Mars is possible when the planets align every 26 months (flight time - six months), while we can go to the Moon every 10 days (flight time - two days). This means we can complete the construction of a city on the Moon much faster than a city on Mars," Musk noted.

Nevertheless, according to him, "SpaceX will also seek to build a city on Mars and will begin to do so in about 5-7 years". "But the primary task is to secure the future of civilization, and the Moon is a faster path," he pointed out.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Moon
SpaceX
Mars
Elon Musk