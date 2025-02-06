Musk reposts fake video about USAID and Western stars in Ukraine - NSDC CCD

Billionaire Elon Musk posted a story on his Facebook page claiming that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is funding visits by Western celebrities to Ukraine. However, the video is fake, reports the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

"Elon Musk reposted a fake story on social network X on behalf of the American edition of E! News about the alleged funding by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) of Western celebrities' visits to Ukraine," the CCD notes.

However, according to the Center, the official resources of E! News official resources, so the information broadcast in it is an invention of Russian fake news makers.

"Spreading such lies discredits and devalues support for Ukraine among world leaders and cultural figures. Despite the blocking of X in Russia itself, Russian propaganda actively uses this social network to spread its own narratives," the CCD said in a statement.

