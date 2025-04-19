Musk planned to visit India after a conversation with Modi about technology

Billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), said he plans to visit India this year after talking to the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who named technology as one of the discussion topics. Musk wrote about this on his social network X, reports UNN.

Details

"It was an honor for me to talk to Prime Minister Modi. I look forward to the opportunity to visit India later this year," wrote Musk.

Earlier, Modi wrote that he discussed various issues with Musk, including topics that were discussed during the meeting in Washington earlier this year.

"We discussed the huge potential for cooperation in the field of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnership with the United States in these areas," wrote Modi on X.

Recall

US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders compared Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and a number of American oligarchs to "drug addicts" and called them "greedy".