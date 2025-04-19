Musk planned to visit India after a conversation with Modi about technology

$41.380.00
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 54530 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 77682 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 78694 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 83841 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 117927 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 95276 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 164974 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54350 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142526 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 86792 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

China and Russia pose a common threat to the world - Prime Minister of Canada

April 19, 01:13 AM • 8102 views

"Must be destroyed": USA released notes of President Kennedy's killer

April 19, 03:22 AM • 13281 views

AFU advanced near Toretsk, the enemy had success in four areas of the front: ISW maps

April 19, 03:41 AM • 6346 views

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

April 19, 04:13 AM • 10797 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM • 11694 views
Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

08:45 AM • 4310 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM • 11721 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 54530 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 96853 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 151739 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 21225 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 23751 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 25395 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 59303 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 71727 views
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Twitter

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Musk planned to visit India after a conversation with Modi about technology

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to visit India this year. This happened after a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where cooperation in the field of technology was discussed.

Musk planned to visit India after a conversation with Modi about technology

Billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), said he plans to visit India this year after talking to the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who named technology as one of the discussion topics. Musk wrote about this on his social network X, reports UNN.

Details

"It was an honor for me to talk to Prime Minister Modi. I look forward to the opportunity to visit India later this year," wrote Musk.

Earlier, Modi wrote that he discussed various issues with Musk, including topics that were discussed during the meeting in Washington earlier this year.

"We discussed the huge potential for cooperation in the field of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnership with the United States in these areas," wrote Modi on X.

Recall

US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders compared Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and a number of American oligarchs to "drug addicts" and called them "greedy".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Bernie Sanders
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
Elon Musk
United States
