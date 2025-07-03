$41.810.01
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Publications
Exclusives
Murders of civilians during the occupation of Bucha: 4 Russian servicemen to be tried, 6 more under suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Four Russian servicemen will be tried for murders and cruel treatment of civilians during the occupation of Bucha. Six more occupiers have been notified of suspicion for similar crimes.

Murders of civilians during the occupation of Bucha: 4 Russian servicemen to be tried, 6 more under suspicion

Four Russian military personnel will be tried, and 6 more occupiers have been notified of suspicion for murders and cruel treatment of civilians during the occupation of Bucha, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

... sent to court indictments against four Russian servicemen who fought in various units of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces. They are charged with violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, as well as cruel treatment of the civilian population (Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the prosecutors reported.

Details

In March 2022, the occupiers shot civilians they spotted on the streets of Bucha. They searched for patriotically minded Ukrainians and committed crimes against them.

Also, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office identified and notified six more Russian servicemen of suspicion. They are charged with violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, as well as cruel treatment of the civilian population (Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in March 2022, a paratrooper platoon gunner, patrolling a street in Bucha, shot two local residents who were cooking food over a fire. Another Russian serviceman, together with his comrades, being on the territory of one of the schools in Bucha, from where the occupiers were firing, wounded two civilian men and shot a woman who was going down the stairs to the basement.

The investigation also identified Russian Armed Forces servicemen who interrogated civilians, demanding information about the locations of units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. During the interrogation, people were threatened with weapons and torture, simulated shots, and inflicted bodily harm.

Third anniversary of the de-occupation of Bucha: law enforcement officers have solved 72 murders of civilians in a year31.03.25, 16:29 • 31370 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
