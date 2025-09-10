$41.120.13
Exclusive
03:04 PM
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Murder of two lyceum students in Vinnytsia region: 23-year-old teacher declared suspect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The prosecutor's office announced suspicion to a former teacher in the murder of two students. The bodies of the teenagers with stab wounds were found near the hospital in Sharhorod.

Murder of two lyceum students in Vinnytsia region: 23-year-old teacher declared suspect

The prosecutor's office announced suspicion to a former teacher who is allegedly involved in the murder of two students of a local lyceum. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Oleh Tkalenko, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, signed a notice of suspicion to a former teacher under paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder of two persons).

- the statement says.

Investigative actions are currently underway with the suspect.

Addition

In the city of Sharhorod, Zhmerynka district, Vinnytsia region, a tragedy occurred that shocked the entire community. The bodies of two teenagers with numerous stab wounds were found near the city hospital.

In Sharhorod, Vinnytsia region, a 23-year-old former teacher was detained, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two students of a local lyceum. The man inflicted stab wounds to the teenagers' necks, from which they died while receiving medical assistance. An investigation has been launched.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia Oblast