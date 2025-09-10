Murder of two lyceum students in Vinnytsia region: 23-year-old teacher declared suspect

The prosecutor's office announced suspicion to a former teacher who is allegedly involved in the murder of two students of a local lyceum. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Oleh Tkalenko, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, signed a notice of suspicion to a former teacher under paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder of two persons). - the statement says.

Investigative actions are currently underway with the suspect.

Addition

In the city of Sharhorod, Zhmerynka district, Vinnytsia region, a tragedy occurred that shocked the entire community. The bodies of two teenagers with numerous stab wounds were found near the city hospital.

In Sharhorod, Vinnytsia region, a 23-year-old former teacher was detained, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two students of a local lyceum. The man inflicted stab wounds to the teenagers' necks, from which they died while receiving medical assistance. An investigation has been launched.