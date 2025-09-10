Murder of two lyceum students in Vinnytsia region: 23-year-old teacher declared suspect
Kyiv • UNN
The prosecutor's office announced suspicion to a former teacher in the murder of two students. The bodies of the teenagers with stab wounds were found near the hospital in Sharhorod.
The prosecutor's office announced suspicion to a former teacher who is allegedly involved in the murder of two students of a local lyceum. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.
Oleh Tkalenko, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, signed a notice of suspicion to a former teacher under paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder of two persons).
Investigative actions are currently underway with the suspect.
Addition
In the city of Sharhorod, Zhmerynka district, Vinnytsia region, a tragedy occurred that shocked the entire community. The bodies of two teenagers with numerous stab wounds were found near the city hospital.
In Sharhorod, Vinnytsia region, a 23-year-old former teacher was detained, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two students of a local lyceum. The man inflicted stab wounds to the teenagers' necks, from which they died while receiving medical assistance. An investigation has been launched.