Murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: police are looking for the suspect, showed a photo
Kyiv • UNN
Public figure Demyan Hanul was shot dead in Odesa. The police are looking for the person involved in the murder and ask to report any information.
The National Police reported that they are searching for a person involved in the murder of an Odesa activist, showing a photo of the person, writes UNN.
Details
"Attention! The police are establishing the whereabouts of a man involved in the premeditated murder of an Odesa public figure," the National Police said in a statement.
Citizens who have any information about the whereabouts of the man whose photo was shown by the National Police are asked to report it to the police and provided a list of telephone numbers.
Addition
In Odesa, an unknown man shot a passer-by in the Primorskyi district. The shooter fled the scene. The deceased turned out to be activist Demyan Hanul.
A group of the National Police has already left for Odesa to investigate the murder of the activist, reported Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, denying information about the shooter's military uniform.