Multi-storey building damaged by falling debris in Kyiv region - Kravchenko
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces repelled a nighttime UAV attack in Kyiv region. The fragments of the downed drones damaged the outer wall of a multi-story building in one of the region's towns, but the damage was minor.
Last night, air defense forces repelled another UAV attack. There were no hits on residential or critical infrastructure, but in one of the settlements of Kyiv region, the outer wall of a multi-storey building was damaged as a result of falling debris from enemy targets. The damage was minor.
This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.
Details
At night, air defense forces repelled another UAV attack. The enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits on residential or critical infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties. In one of the settlements of Kyiv region, the outer wall of a multi-storey building was damaged as a result of the fall of enemy target fragments. The damage is minor
According to him, operational groups continue to work to identify and record the consequences of the night attack.
Recall
Last night, Kyiv came under another air attack by enemy forces. Enemy drones launched from the south and northeast attacked the city in several waves.