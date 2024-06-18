MPs summoned Prosecutor General Kostin to the Rada: what is known

MPs have summoned the head of the Prosecutor General's Office, Andriy Kostin, to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the corrupt actions of his deputy, Dmytro Verbytskyi. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

The Council summoned Kostin for tomorrow at 12:00 with 216 votes to report on the property of his deputy, Mr. Verbytskyi. As promised, my proposal passed the vote. We are waiting for the Prosecutor General to explain how his employees successfully acquire property while looking after the economy - Zheleznyak said.

Context

Skhemy journalists found out that Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Verbytskyi lives in the elite Kyiv cottage community Konik, where his nephew bought a house at a price 6 times lower than the market value.

The journalists also found that Verbytskyi's girlfriend received elite property worth at least UAH 52 million in 2024, without having sufficient official income of her own.

Recall

