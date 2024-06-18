$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
MPs summoned Prosecutor General Kostin to the Rada: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32438 views

MPs summoned Prosecutor General Kostin to the Verkhovna Rada to explain the corrupt actions of his deputy, Dmytro Verbytskyi, who allegedly purchased expensive property without having sufficient official income.

MPs summoned Prosecutor General Kostin to the Rada: what is known

MPs have summoned the head of the Prosecutor General's Office, Andriy Kostin, to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the corrupt actions of his deputy, Dmytro Verbytskyi. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

The Council summoned Kostin for tomorrow at 12:00 with 216 votes to report on the property of his deputy, Mr. Verbytskyi. As promised, my proposal passed the vote. We are waiting for the Prosecutor General to explain how his employees successfully acquire property while looking after the economy

- Zheleznyak said.

Context

Skhemy journalists found out that Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Verbytskyi lives in the elite Kyiv cottage community Konik, where his nephew bought a house at a price 6 times lower than the market value.

The journalists also found that Verbytskyi's girlfriend received elite property worth at least UAH 52 million in 2024, without having sufficient official income of her own.

"What is allowed to Jupiter is not allowed to the bull": the blogger drew attention to the selectivity of dismissals in the Prosecutor General's office after corruption scandals22.05.24, 12:44 • 23394 views

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that detained the son of an official of the Vinnytsia United City TCCwho promised to "make" documents "that would allow to avoid mobilization and leave Ukraine" for $20,000. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
