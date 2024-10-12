MPs comment on inspections of the TCC after the concert in Kyiv
Knyazhytsky called the massive inspections of the TCC after the Okean Elzy concert “piggishness.” Poturaev, on the other hand, supported such actions. About 50 employees of the TCC checked the men after the concert.
Commenting on the massive check of men by the TCC after the concert of Okean Elzy in Kyiv, Mykola Kniazhytskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, said that such actions are aimed against Ukrainian culture and the Ukrainian army, UNN reports.
"I understand when shopping malls check documents in front of expensive restaurants and shops. I support this. There must be justice and equality in society.
But mass raids on concerts of Ukrainian performers are piggish, directed both against Ukrainian culture and against the Ukrainian army. Don't be surprised later to hear Russian pop and language on the streets of Kyiv, traitors and collaborators, and an increase in fugitives across the Tisza," Knyazhytsky wrote.
Mykyta Poturaiev , MP from the Servant of the People party and chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, expressed the opposite opinion and said he welcomed such checks of TCCs in catering establishments and public events.
Addendum
On the evening of Friday, October 11, about fifty employees of the TCC gathered near the Palace of Sports in Kyiv. They were massively checking mencoming out of the concert of the rock band "Okean Elzy."
