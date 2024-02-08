ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 72760 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118144 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122936 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164882 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165261 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267751 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176867 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166849 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148613 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237791 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100674 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66262 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 38766 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35033 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48501 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267751 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237791 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223111 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248573 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234690 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118141 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100444 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100877 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117375 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118011 views
MP Shufrich is served a new suspicion notice for financing the Russian Guard in Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23581 views

People's Deputy Nestor Shufrych was served with a new suspicion of financing the Russian Guard in Crimea by paying them hundreds of thousands of Russian rubles per month for the protection of his unfinished health center in Crimea.

People's Deputy Nestor Shufrych was served a new suspicion notice for financing the Russian Guard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

The Security Service, together with the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, collected new evidence of anti-Ukrainian activities of MP Nestor Shufrych, who is already suspected of treason. According to the investigation, the suspect set up a scheme to finance Russian occupation groups in the temporarily occupied Crimea

- the SBU said in a statement.

It is noted that, in particular, Shufrich paid money to the Russian Guard for the paramilitary protection of his elite real estate on the peninsula. In just 3 months of 2016, the company controlled by him paid the occupiers more than half a million Russian rubles for these services, the SBU said.

It is an unfinished health center with a total area of more than 4.5 thousand square meters, located by the sea in the village of Simeiz.

The land plot of more than 1.5 hectares is part of a recreational area and borders Medvedchuk's dacha.

The property was reportedly purchased from companies whose beneficial owner was Oksana Marchenko. The relevant agreement was signed by a company where Shufrych's personal lawyer is the executive director.

Subsequently, the defendants organized the signing of an agreement with the Russian Guard structures for the "protection" of the facility in Crimea, under which hundreds of thousands of Russian rubles were transferred to the occupiers' accounts every month. In addition, the company controlled by Shufrich regularly financed the budget of the Russian Federation by paying taxes and fees

- the SBU said.

During the searches of the offices of the MP's affiliated companies and the suspects' residences in Kyiv, law enforcement officers found documentation, seals and other material evidence of criminal activity.

Based on the documented facts, investigators of the Security Service and the State Bureau of Investigation served Nestor Shufrych and his lawyer with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice, the SBU said.

Recall

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine served MP Nestor Shufrych with a notice of suspicion of treason.

According to the investigation, Shufrych worked closely with and carried out the tasks of former NSDC Secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent tasked with coordinating Russian agents in Ukraine.

On the same day, Kyiv's Pechersk Court sent MP Nestor Shufrych under arrest for 60 days without the possibility of bail.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea
kyievo-pecherska-lavraKyiv Pechersk Lavra
kyivKyiv

