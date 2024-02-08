People's Deputy Nestor Shufrych was served a new suspicion notice for financing the Russian Guard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

The Security Service, together with the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, collected new evidence of anti-Ukrainian activities of MP Nestor Shufrych, who is already suspected of treason. According to the investigation, the suspect set up a scheme to finance Russian occupation groups in the temporarily occupied Crimea - the SBU said in a statement.

It is noted that, in particular, Shufrich paid money to the Russian Guard for the paramilitary protection of his elite real estate on the peninsula. In just 3 months of 2016, the company controlled by him paid the occupiers more than half a million Russian rubles for these services, the SBU said.

It is an unfinished health center with a total area of more than 4.5 thousand square meters, located by the sea in the village of Simeiz.

The land plot of more than 1.5 hectares is part of a recreational area and borders Medvedchuk's dacha.

The property was reportedly purchased from companies whose beneficial owner was Oksana Marchenko. The relevant agreement was signed by a company where Shufrych's personal lawyer is the executive director.

Subsequently, the defendants organized the signing of an agreement with the Russian Guard structures for the "protection" of the facility in Crimea, under which hundreds of thousands of Russian rubles were transferred to the occupiers' accounts every month. In addition, the company controlled by Shufrich regularly financed the budget of the Russian Federation by paying taxes and fees - the SBU said.

During the searches of the offices of the MP's affiliated companies and the suspects' residences in Kyiv, law enforcement officers found documentation, seals and other material evidence of criminal activity.

Based on the documented facts, investigators of the Security Service and the State Bureau of Investigation served Nestor Shufrych and his lawyer with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice, the SBU said.

Recall

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine served MP Nestor Shufrych with a notice of suspicion of treason.

According to the investigation, Shufrych worked closely with and carried out the tasks of former NSDC Secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent tasked with coordinating Russian agents in Ukraine.

On the same day, Kyiv's Pechersk Court sent MP Nestor Shufrych under arrest for 60 days without the possibility of bail.