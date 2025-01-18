ukenru
MP served suspicion notice of smuggling people across the border: who is it

MP served suspicion notice of smuggling people across the border: who is it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35655 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has served MP Kostiantyn Bondariev with a notice of suspicion for organizing illegal border crossing. He helped 18 men of military age to travel abroad under the guise of their drivers.

The SBI served a notice of suspicion to a current member of the Ukrainian parliament who organized the illegal cross-border transportation of his acquaintances.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is Konstantin Bondarev.

Details  [1

Starting in July 2022, the MP sent letters on his own behalf to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine requesting permission to allow the men to leave the country under the guise of drivers who were supposed to accompany him abroad

- reports the SBI.

iThere have been 23 cases where 18 men of military age crossed the state border without the MP's permission, as he was either already abroad or had not left the country at all. 

Interestingly, sometimes Bondariev needed up to 5 drivers for his trips abroad at the same time. And as we now know, three of them did not return to Ukraine.

The MP was served a notice of suspicion of organizing illegal transportation of persons across the state border using his official position and forgery (Part 2 of Art. 332, Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- noted the SBI.

In particular, the sanction of these articles provides for a sentence of up to seven years in prison. The MP was also served with a request for a preventive measure in the form of detention, which will be considered by the investigating judge. At the same time, searches are being conducted of the suspect and the persons who illegally crossed the border.

Recall 

The SBI has served a notice of suspicion to the former “curator” of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, who is currently hiding abroad. He is accused of high treason and inciting religious hatred. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

