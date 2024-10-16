MP: Parliamentary committee supports creation of Ministry of Demography and Diaspora
Kyiv • UNN
The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill to establish the Ministry of Demography and Diaspora of Ukraine. The new ministry will deal with the issues of Ukrainians abroad and their return to Ukraine.
The Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy supported the law that provides for the establishment of the Ministry of Demography and Diaspora of Ukraine and the Fund for Restoring the Demographic Potential of Ukraine.
This was reported to Suspilne by MP Yevhenia Kravchuk, a member of the committee, UNN reports.
Details
The Committee supported the main draft law, but with the proposal of an alternative one. That is, we will finalize it, and in fact, this is support for President Zelensky's idea of creating a separate ministry that will deal with Ukrainians who are abroad and whom we want to return, that is, it is actually a ministry of the diaspora
She noted that the MPs are also waiting for the government's position on the newly created ministry.
And we expect the government to take a position on the creation of this ministry, because it is extremely important. We have 6 million of our citizens abroad, and it is obvious that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot and does not have the capacity to deal with their affairs fully
Addendum Addendum
In August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new institution, stating that it should actually be the Ministry of Ukrainian Unity and Countering Russian Influence on Ukrainians.
In July, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law that, among other things, provides for the establishment of a central executive body for demography - the Ministry of Demography and Diaspora of Ukraine - within three months of its adoption and publication, as well as the creation of the Fund for Restoring Ukraine's Demographic Potential.
It is stated that the purpose of the state demographic policy is to create conditions for ensuring sustainable development of society, reproduction of the population, introduction of the basis for changing trends in the dynamics of the number and structure of the population, introduction of measures to support Ukrainians abroad, assistance in returning to Ukraine, organization of internal and external migration.