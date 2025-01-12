MP: Parliament to vote on extension of martial law and mobilization next week

Next week, the Ukrainian Parliament may vote to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, January 11, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, MP, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy , wrote in his Telegram about the possibility of extending martial law in the country.

At the beginning of next week, we expect a vote to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days - the official said.

He added that martial law and mobilization would be extended from February 8 to May 9, 2025.

According to the procedure, the president has to submit two bills to approve his decrees. According to Zheleznyak, the documents are likely to appear on Monday.

"This will be the 14th time that the Rada will vote to extend martial law and mobilization," summarized Zheleznyak.

Recall

MP Oleksandr Fediyenko stated that demobilization is impossible due to the lack of military personnel. He emphasized the need to introduce a rotational system for military recreation.