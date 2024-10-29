MP Oleg Makarov dies
Kyiv • UNN
Oleh Makarov, Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the IX convocation, has passed away. He was the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy and a member of the Ukrainian Bar Association's Ethics Commission.
Oleh Makarov, a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the Golos party, died, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reported on October 29, UNN reports.
The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, its Secretariat and people's deputies of Ukraine were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Oleh Makarov, a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the ninth convocation
Makarov is reportedly the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, a lawyer, public figure, member of the Ethics Commission of the Ukrainian Bar Association.
"We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends. May he rest in peace," the Verkhovna Rada's Secretariat said.
