Scientist and former MP Taras Protseviat dies

Taras Protsevyat , a Ukrainian activist and MP of the second convocation, died at the age of 63. This was reported by the portal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Taras Protseviat was a member of the Committee on Combating Organized Crime and Corruption, a candidate of historical sciences, and a member of the Presidium of the Main Leadership of the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists. He also served as deputy head of the Kyiv City Organization of the Vasyl Stus Memorial Society.

His contribution to the development of Ukrainian science, culture and public life will remain in the memory of everyone who had the honor of working with him. He dedicated his life to serving Ukraine and protecting its national heritage - the statement said.

Taras Protsevyat passed away after a long illness. This was announced by Ukrainian politician and public figure Mykhailo Ratushnyi.

Recall

