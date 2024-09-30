ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Scientist and former MP Taras Protseviat dies

Scientist and former MP Taras Protseviat dies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17377 views

Taras Protsevyat, a Ukrainian activist and MP of the second convocation, has died at the age of 63. He was a candidate of historical sciences, a member of the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists and deputy head of the Kyiv organization of Memorial.

Taras Protsevyat , a Ukrainian activist and MP of the second convocation, died at the age of 63. This was reported by the portal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Taras Protseviat was a member of the Committee on Combating Organized Crime and Corruption, a candidate of historical sciences, and a member of the Presidium of the Main Leadership of the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists. He also served as deputy head of the Kyiv City Organization of the Vasyl Stus Memorial Society.

His contribution to the development of Ukrainian science, culture and public life will remain in the memory of everyone who had the honor of working with him. He dedicated his life to serving Ukraine and protecting its national heritage

- the statement said.

Taras Protsevyat passed away after a long illness. This was announced by Ukrainian politician and public figure Mykhailo Ratushnyi.

Recall

In early September , Hryhoriy Shumeiko, People's Artist of Ukraine and founder of the META Theater, passed away. During his career, he played more than 100 roles in theater and film, and directed more than 15 performances.

Supreme Court judge killed by drone strike while delivering humanitarian aid in Kharkiv region28.09.24, 17:03 • 29040 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

SocietyPoliticsCulture

