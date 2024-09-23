MP Odarchenko fled to Romania and sought asylum there

People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, who is suspected of bribing a senior official of the State Agency for Reconstruction, fled to Romania and even applied to the state authorities for asylum in this country. This was stated by the SAPO prosecutor during a court hearing, reports UNN.

Details

On September 19, at 7 a.m., his unofficial driver was at his place of residence, and he said that two days before, Odarchenko had asked him to drop him off in the central part of Kyiv, gave him his mobile phones because he asked to recharge them at home, and said that he would walk to the Verkhovna Rada and back. Since then, the driver has not seen him and does not know how to contact him, as all 3 of Odarchenko's cell phones are kept by the driver. According to the information available to the pre-trial investigation authorities, Odarchenko crossed the state border outside the border crossing point with Romania and then even applied to the Romanian state authorities for asylum in that country - said the prosecutor.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested in absentia MP Andriy Odarchenko, who is suspected of bribing a senior official of the State Agency for Reconstruction. The court also collected UAH 15 million of bail posted for him.