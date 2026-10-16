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Motria from "The Kaidash Family" will be looking for love — Antonina Khyzhniak will become the new "The Bachelorette"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

36-year-old actress Antonina Khyzhniak will be the lead of the third season of «The Bachelorette». The show's premiere is scheduled for spring 2027.

Motria from "The Kaidash Family" will be looking for love — Antonina Khyzhniak will become the new "The Bachelorette"

STB TV channel has revealed the name of the new lead of the romantic reality show "The Bachelorette." She is 36-year-old Ukrainian actress Antonina Khizhnyak, whom viewers know well for her role as Motria in the series "To Catch Kaidash." The new season of the show will air in spring 2027. STB reports this, UNN writes.

Details

After a long break, "The Bachelorette" is returning to screens with its third season. This time, men ready to get acquainted with the actress who became famous for her vibrant personality and sharp sense of humor will compete for the leading lady's heart.

Khizhnyak does not hide the fact that she wants to meet a man with whom she can remain herself. For her, sincerity, mutual understanding, and a partner's willingness to accept her character rather than try to change it are important.

When will the new "Bachelorette" air and how can you get on the show?

The TV channel has already announced a casting call for men who wish to meet Antonina and compete for her heart. Applications can be submitted through STB's official website.

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It is known that the premiere is scheduled for spring 2027, but the exact date of the first episode has not yet been announced.

Antonina Khizhnyak was previously married and is raising a son. She gained the greatest popularity for her role as Motria in the series "To Catch Kaidash," after which the actress became one of the most recognizable stars of Ukrainian television.

Now, instead of sorting out conflicts with the Kaidashes on screen, Khizhnyak will face romantic dates, roses, and a difficult choice among the contenders. And viewers will have to wait and see whether the new "Bachelorette" will be as sharp-tongued as her famous Motria.

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