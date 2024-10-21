Mostly dry and foggy in places: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine on October 21, with no precipitation, except in the eastern regions. The temperature at night will be +3° to -2°, during the day 11-16° Celsius. It will be sunny and warm in Kyiv.
On October 21, the weather in Ukraine is expected to be mostly without precipitation, except for the eastern regions. At night - frost down to -2°, during the day 11-16° Celsius. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, today there will be partly cloudy (variable in the eastern regions).
No precipitation, only in the eastern regions there will be some light rain at night.
At night and in the morning in the western regions there will be fog.
Northwest wind, southeast in the western regions, 5-10 m/s.
Temperatures at night are from 3° C to 2° C, in the south and east of the country 1-6° C; during the day 11-16°.
Weather forecast for Kyiv region and Kyiv
Partly cloudy. No precipitation. Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night from 3°C to 2°C, during the day 11-16°C.
Partly cloudy in Kyiv. No precipitation. Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 1-3° Celsius, during the day 12-14°.